Newgen gets patent for mark detection system and methodology

Newgen Software said on Tuesday that the US Patent Office has issued a patent for its mark detection system and methodology. The company is a global provider of low code automation platform managing content, processes, and communication. Its mark detection system is used to identify marks, like tick and cross marks, on document images.

These marks are generally made on hard copies during document review or verification and hinder the extraction of useful data on the document. This invention helps to identify these marks, which are then removed before the document is sent for extraction. This results in higher extraction accuracy for such cases.

"The issuance of this patent recognises our commitment and effort towards driving digitisation and optimising the document management cycle while ensuring security and compliance," said Anand Raman, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Newgen Software Inc. Newgen invests 7 to 8 per cent of its revenue on research and development each year and is currently building a skilled team of over 370 people with deep domain expertise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

