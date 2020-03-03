Left Menu
Development News Edition

Newgen gets patent for mark detection system and methodology

Newgen Software said on Tuesday that the US Patent Office has issued a patent for its mark detection system and methodology.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 17:23 IST
Newgen gets patent for mark detection system and methodology
The company's applications are built on a digital automation platform with low code capability. Image Credit: ANI

Newgen Software said on Tuesday that the US Patent Office has issued a patent for its mark detection system and methodology. The company is a global provider of low code automation platform managing content, processes, and communication. Its mark detection system is used to identify marks, like tick and cross marks, on document images.

These marks are generally made on hard copies during document review or verification and hinder the extraction of useful data on the document. This invention helps to identify these marks, which are then removed before the document is sent for extraction. This results in higher extraction accuracy for such cases.

"The issuance of this patent recognises our commitment and effort towards driving digitisation and optimising the document management cycle while ensuring security and compliance," said Anand Raman, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Newgen Software Inc. Newgen invests 7 to 8 per cent of its revenue on research and development each year and is currently building a skilled team of over 370 people with deep domain expertise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

With the coronavirus outbreak emerging as a global menace claiming over 3,000 lives in China and abroad, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for international cooperation to develop a cure and vaccine to halt the COVID-19 on its tracks....

Wash your hands, Iran's Khamenei says, as coronavirus toll rises

Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that Iranians should follow the recommendations of authorities to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as the deputy health minister reported more infections and a higher death toll ...

World failed to learn SARS lessons for coronavirus fight

Paris, Mar 3 AFP The novel coronavirus outbreak has exposed a lack of global research on ways to combat the spread of infectious diseases, with health authorities failing to learn lessons from previous flare-ups, experts said Tuesday. The l...

Wanted criminal arrested from Gurgaon

A most-wanted criminal, who was carrying a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head, was arrested along with his three accomplices from Gurgaon on Tuesday, police said. The criminal, Jitender Maan alias Gogi, was arrested along with Kuldeep Naan a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020