Left Menu
Development News Edition

India restricts drug exports as threat of coronavirus rises

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 17:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 17:37 IST
India restricts drug exports as threat of coronavirus rises

India, the world's largest maker of generic drugs, on Tuesday restricted the export of common medicines such as paracetamol and 25 other pharmaceutical ingredients and drugs made from them, as it looks to prevent shortages amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak turning into a pandemic. Besides over-the-counter painkiller and fever reducer paracetamol, drugs restricted for exports included common antibiotics metronidazole, and those used to treat bacterial and other infections as well as vitamin B1 and B12 ingredients.

A notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said the export of 26 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations would require licence. Though India is a source of about 20 per cent of the world's generic drug supply, pharma companies in the country are dependent on China for two-thirds of the chemical components needed to make them.

The outbreak of coronavirus has shut factories in China and impacted supplies, leading to fears of a shortage of drugs and medicines. "Export of specified APIs and formulations made from these APIs is hereby restricted with immediate effect and till further orders," the DGFT said in the notification.

While three new cases of coronavirus were reported in India on Monday, "high viral load" was detected in six people who had been in contact with a coronavirus-infected patient. Since its outbreak in China, the deadly virus has killed more than 3,000 people globally. The government issued a travel advisory suspending all regular visas/e-visas granted on or before March 3 to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan who have not yet entered India. Earlier, there were no restrictions on outbound shipments of the 26 drugs.

India's API imports stand at around USD 3.5 billion per year, and around 70 per cent, or USD 2.5 billion, come from China. API is the raw material for pharmaceutical.

Although India is heavily import-dependent for APIs from China, it exports a limited quantity of pharma ingredients. India exported APIs worth about USD 225 million last year.

Restrictions on the exports are important as there would be an increase in demand for these products in the country. Apart from paracetamol, vitamin B1, B6 and B12, other APIs and formulations over which the export restrictions have been imposed include tinidazole, metronidazole, acyclovir, progesterone, chloramphenicol, ornidazole, formulations made of chloramphenicol, clindamycin salts, neomycin, and paracetamol.

In February, the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) asked the DGFT to issue orders restricting the export of 12 APIs and formulations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. A high-level committee formed by the DoP under the chemicals and fertilisers ministry to monitor the supply of raw materials for drugs from China had recommended the restrictions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

SA making progress in fight against rhino poaching

South Africa is making progress in the fight against rhino poaching with figures showing a steady decline for the fourth consecutive year.During 2019, 594 rhinos were poached in South Africa, down from 769 rhino killed during the previous y...

G7 vows to use "all appropriate tools" to combat downside risk from coronavirus

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors on Tuesday said they would use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks from the fast-spreading coronavirus.In a joint statement,...

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

With the coronavirus outbreak emerging as a global menace claiming over 3,000 lives in China and abroad, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for international cooperation to develop a cure and vaccine to halt the COVID-19 on its tracks....

Wash your hands, Iran's Khamenei says, as coronavirus toll rises

Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that Iranians should follow the recommendations of authorities to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as the deputy health minister reported more infections and a higher death toll ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020