Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uber names Vidhya Duthaluru as Global Engg Head for Customer Care platform

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:38 IST
Uber names Vidhya Duthaluru as Global Engg Head for Customer Care platform

Ride-hailing major Uber on Tuesday said it has appointed Vidhya Duthaluru as the global engineering head for its Customer Care platform. Based out of Bengaluru, Duthaluru will lead teams in Uber's Bay Area and Bengaluru tech centres to improve customer support experiences and feedback mechanisms for users worldwide, including riders, drivers, eaters, delivery persons, and restaurants, a statement said.

She joined Uber's Bengaluru tech centre in August 2018 to set up a team to build the customer care platform technology known as Customer Obsession team within Uber. From being a first employee and a leader of the team, she has scaled up the team at Uber Bengaluru to more than 70 employees currently, the statement said. "She is now in charge of the entire Customer Obsession engineering team, including the teams at Uber's San Francisco and Palo Alto tech centres. This team has delivered several in-app support features through automation and developed tools for Uber’s customer support executives," it added.

Vidhya has a strong track record of leading the Customer Obsession team in Bengaluru and delivering innovative and high impact functionality, Uber Senior Director Engineering Jennifer Anderson said. He further added that providing an excellent customer experience is central to Uber’s success..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

U.s. sending $108 mln in aid to Syria, supports additional border crossing -State Dept

The United States will send 108 million in humanitarian aid to the people of Syria, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said on Tuesday.The United States also strongly supports the recommendation to open an additional border crossin...

G7 to employ 'all appropriate tools' to combat coronavirus risks

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors said on Tuesday they would use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against risks from the coronavirus outbreak, which has fuelled global recession ...

Norway fund eyes close to $11 billion in wind parks and other unlisted renewables

Norways 1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund aims to invest around some 100 billion crowns 10.77 billion between now and 2022 in unlisted renewable projects such as wind parks and solar farms, its CEO said on Tuesday. Until recently the fund ...

Ghana should promote women participation in parliament, says European delegation

A seven-member delegation from the European Parliament called for increased women representation in the Ghanian parliament while ending a three-day visit to Ghana, according to a report by Ghanaian Times.Addressed journalists at a round-off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020