Left Menu
Development News Edition

FCA India launches Jeep Wrangler Rubicon at Rs 68.94 lakh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:53 IST
FCA India launches Jeep Wrangler Rubicon at Rs 68.94 lakh

Automobile maker FCA India on Tuesday launched its Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV model priced at Rs 68.94 lakh (all-India price). The deliveries of the imported four-wheel drive, five-door SUV will begin on March 15, 2020, the company said in a statement. Commenting on the launch, FCA India President and Managing Director Partha Datta said, "we already have an unprecedented order bank of eager customers ready to purchase our iconic off-roader. We are poised to complete delivery of our entire Rubicon import shipment to customers sooner than anticipated.

Jeep Wrangler has been a really successful flagship product for us in India and it commands almost 67 per cent our India CBU (completely built unit) sales, since its launch in 2016." The Wrangler Rubicon is powered by a four-cylinder, turbocharged two-litre petrol engine, which delivers power of 268 hp, matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Some of its safety features include driver and front passenger airbags, supplementary seat-mounted passenger side airbags, park assist system, rear back up camera, electronic stability control and trailer sway control, anti-lock braking system, hill start assist, hill descent control, electronic roll mitigation and tyre pressure monitoring, the company said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Tornado hits downtown Nashville, at least 9 die in Tennessee

Nashville US, Mar 3 AP Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least nine people. One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville. Daybreak revealed a landscape litt...

London mayor launches re-election campaign

London, Mar 3 AFP London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday launched his re-election campaign, attacking Prime Minister Boris Johnson for failing to tackle a crisis in affordable housing in the British capital. Conservative party leader Johnson wa...

G7 agreed to do "everything possible" to limit harm from coronavirus

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors have agreed to do everything possible to limit harm from the fast-spreading coronavirus, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Tuesday.Mnuchin told the U.S. House Ways and M...

Nigerian exchange to become listed company, paving way for share offer

The Nigerian Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it had won approval from members to become a listed company and had appointed a board of directors, paving the way to offering shares to the public. The exchange began changing its ownership struc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020