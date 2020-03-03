Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cruise ship in Norway awaits virus test on 2 passengers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Copenhagen
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:59 IST
Cruise ship in Norway awaits virus test on 2 passengers

Copenhagen, Mar 3 (AP) A German cruise ship with 1,200 passengers is moored in southern Norway waiting for the test results of two passengers who had been on land to be tested for the new coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday. The town of Haugesund, 110 kilometers (70 miles) south of Bergen, Norway's second largest city, was alerted Monday by the ship's agent that two passengers on the Aida Aura had been in contact with a third person a week ago who tested positive for the virus. That person was not on the ship.

The 202-metre (663-foot) long and 28-metre (92-foot) Aida Aura is operated by the German cruise line AIDA Cruises. After visiting the ship, a doctor with the municipality of Haugesund said none of the passengers showed symptoms of having the COVID-19 illness.

"The guests were contacted by health authorities in Germany as part of a routine investigation into a medical situation. All guests on board have already been informed about this. All passengers remain on board, visits on land aren't taking place," the cruise company said in a statement. Both cruise ship passengers were tested on land and the results were expected later Tuesday.

Norway's coastline is a popular destination for cruise ships because of its breath-taking landscapes and fjords. (AP) SCY SCY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Tajikistan scales down coronavirus-related travel ban

Tajikistan on Tuesday scaled down a wide-ranging travel ban introduced just days ago to prevent the spread of coronavirus, reducing the number of targeted countries to five from 35 without explaining the reasons for the move.In a letter to ...

I.Coast burns 3 tonnes of pangolin scales

Abidjan, Mar 3 AFP Ivory Coast officials on Tuesday burnt three tonnes of scales of the pangolin, the most trafficked mammal on Earth. The scales were seized in raids in 2017 and 2018, following which some 20 people were arrested.Beijing an...

Right to dissent integral part of democracy: Assam Speaker

Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami on Tuesday said the right to express dissent is an integral part of democracy and it is protected by the Constitution. However, the government is also duty-bound to maintain peace and protect liv...

Japanese Ambassador calls on Assam CM

Japanese Ambassador to India Santoshi Suzuki called on Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Tuesday and both pledged to enhance friendly ties between Japan and Assam. Appreciating Japans friendly gesture towards continuing its collabor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020