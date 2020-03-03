Left Menu
Deadline for urad imports extended till Apr 30

The Commerce and Industry Ministry on Tuesday extended the deadline for import of additional 2.5 lakh tonne of urad lentil till April 30 this year. The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) in a trade notice said that during the last two months, it has received several representations for extension of the date of import of urad beyond March 31 this year.

"The matter has been examined and it has been decided by the competent authority to extend the deadline for import of additional 2.5 lakh tonne of urad to April 30, 2020, i.e imports should arrive at Indian ports on or before April 30, 2020," it said. It added that all license holders for urad are requested to complete their import by April 30 this year as no further request for extension will be entertained.

In December 2019, the government had allowed import up to 4 lakh tonnes of urad dal this fiscal only by millers and refiners to boost domestic supply and prevent the spike in prices..

