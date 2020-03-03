Screen all coming to India for coronavirus irrespective of flight's country of origin: IATO

The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) on Tuesday asked the government to screen all travellers coming to India, irrespective of which country they are coming from amid rising number of coronavirus cases. IATO has learnt from its members and travellers that there is weak or no screening being done at Indian airports upon arrival at international airports other than the nationals from the affected countries, the association said in a statement.

It was thought that India is relatively safe with no cases of COVID-19 virus being reported but the scenario has changed in the last two days with cases being detected in various parts of the country, it said. "In view of this fast-moving development, IATO urges government to screen all travellers irrespective of the country from where they are travelling to India," the statement said.

More recent cases of coronavirus have been reported from Delhi, Telangana and Jaipur (Rajasthan). IATO said that at some of the international airports in other countries, thermal screening is being done for everyone in the flight starting from cockpit crew, cabin crew and all the passengers. This is being done inside the aircraft before passengers de-board the aircraft.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter and risk involved, IATO said, "All the international travellers, including aircraft crew members, should be screened upon arrival from all the countries in similar way to avoid outbreak or spreading of coronavirus in our country." There must be 100 per cent screening for all the international travellers at all international airports in India and "no flight must be excluded as we get airlines flying in from hubs that have passengers from all over the world", it added..

