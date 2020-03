BRIEF-Atlas Copco Implementing Restrictions on all Non-Critical Travel

March 3 (Reuters) -

* ATLAS COPCO SAYS IMPLEMENTING RESTRICTIONS ON ALL NON-BUSINESS CRITICAL TRAVEL FROM TODAY UNTIL MARCH 31DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* ATLAS COPCO SAYS WILL REVIEW SITUATION AFTER THAT DATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Johnson)

