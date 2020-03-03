Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields fall after Fed rate cut

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 21:18 IST
Euro zone bond yields fall after Fed rate cut

Euro zone government bond yields fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates in an emergency move on Tuesday, while attention turns to whether the ECB will follow after the bank indicated it stands ready to protect the economy from the coronavirus outbreak. The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by half a percentage point to 1.00%-1.25% in an emergency move designed to shield the world's largest economy from the virus impact.

Governments and central banks across the world are under pressure to support growth, which is suffering from travel restrictions, weakening demand, supply chain disruptions and a sharp market sell-off. Euro zone bond yields fell following the Fed rate cut and German 10-year government bond yields were down 1 basis point on the day at -0.62%. They fell from highs at -0.57% hit earlier, but remained well off six-month lows at -0.67% reached in the previous session.

Italian government bonds - which bore the brunt of last week's sell-off after coronavirus rapidly spread out of China - rallied strongly as the Fed cut boosted risk assets including stocks. Italy's 10-year yield was last down 12 bps to 1.03%, off five-week highs at 1.23% hit during the previous session . Inflation expectations bounced from record lows below 1.10% hit on Monday over the course of the day, to above 1.15% .

Like their peers across the world, euro zone money markets have significantly ramped up their bets on a rate cut from the European Central Bank since last week. The ECB said on Monday it was ready to take "appropriate and targeted measures" to fight the impact of coronavirus. The central bank is also preparing possible measures to provide liquidity to businesses hit by the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

"The jury's out; whichever you look at it the cuts are good news for U.S. Treasuries and safe-havens and that is being reflected in the sharp rally," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank. "One would think that this must increase the odds of an ECB rate cut.. it would seem somewhat difficult that the ECB would sit on its hands against that backdrop," McGuire said, citing rate cut expectations from the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England.

Euro zone money markets currently price over a 75% chance that the ECB will deliver a 10 bps rate cut at its meeting next week. Euro zone consumer prices grew more slowly in February than in January, as expected, as the spread of the coronavirus around the world depressed oil prices. Excluding the volatile unprocessed food prices, inflation accelerated to 1.4% year-on-year from 1.3% in January.

However, the release had little lasting impact on bond yields, as data releases have taken the back foot given the focus on immediate news on coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia accuses BBC World News of flouting broadcasting rules

Russias communications regulator on Tuesday accused the BBC World News channel of flouting Russian broadcasting rules and said a court would hear its detailed complaints later this month.Britains ties with Russia are at post Cold War lows o...

Stories of despair from relief camp: 'Everything gone in seconds, where will we go now?'

Mohammad Izrael, a 55-year-old e-rickshaw driver, took refuge on Delhis iconic Signature Bridge as he witnessed smoke billowing from a locality which had been run over by rioters. Up in flames was his own house in the Garhi Mendu village, w...

Floor rates needed for mobile data services, current scenario justifies TRAI's intervention: COAI

Batting for fixation of minimum rates for mobile data services, industry body COAI has told the telecom regulator that floor price should be applied uniformly to all categories of subscribers and for all type of tariff plan offerings. The a...

Coronavirus: 87 Iran returnees under watch in Gujarat

The Gujarat government has decided to open isolation ward in each of the 33 districts for treatment of any suspected novel coronavirus case, while 87 people, who recently returned from the virus-hit Iran, have been kept under observation, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020