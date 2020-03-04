Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dwelling building consents continue to grow up 12 percent

“37,606 new homes, flats, and apartments consented in the year to February 2020. Under the previous government, the average was just 20,538 new dwellings per year.”

Dwelling building consents continue to grow up 12 percent
“By working alongside industry and delivering the Government Build programme, this Coalition Government has seen annual dwelling consents rise 83% over what National delivered on average during their nine years of inaction.” Image Credit: Pixabay

It's great news that New Zealanders are getting on with building more of the homes, flats, and apartments New Zealand needs, as shown by a Stats NZ report released today, Minister for Building and Construction Jenny Salesa says.

"Dwelling building consents continue to grow, up 12 percent in the year to February. It's clear that the Government's plan to build more homes, as well as working with industry to support them to deliver more housing, is already paying off."

"37,606 new homes, flats, and apartments consented in the year to February 2020. Under the previous government, the average was just 20,538 new dwellings per year."

"By working alongside industry and delivering the Government Build programme, this Coalition Government has seen annual dwelling consents rise 83% over what National delivered on average during their nine years of inaction."

"Today's figures show Kiwi families are getting on with building their dream homes, making plans to move into new apartments, or downsizing into modern retirement units. Each one of these consents helps us meet the challenge of the housing crisis left to us by the last Government."

"In January this year, 2,564 new dwellings were consented, including:

almost 1,600 stand-alone houses;

over 600 townhouses, flats, and units;

242 apartments; and

123 retirement village units."

"Whether it's in record-high home consents or the $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme to rebuild our schools, hospitals, roads, and rail: the future is bright for the New Zealand building and construction industry. No wonder apprenticeships and workforce figures are at all-time highs," Jenny Salesa said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Romanians who scammed USD 1m in diamonds jailed in France

Castres France, Mar 4 AFP Three Romanians were sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday for stealing diamonds worth USD 1.1 million in an elaborate swindle of a French jeweller and his Indian business partner. A fourth member of the gan...

Biden wins seven states on Super Tuesday, Sanders takes two -network projections

A resurgent Joe Biden was projected to win seven large states on Tuesday, and front-runner Bernie Sanders captured two states with several others too close to call on the biggest day of voting in the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating ...

Soccer-West Ham, Palace to take on Fowler's Roar in Australia

West Ham United and Crystal Palace will take on a Brisbane Roar side coached by former England striker Robbie Fowler in the inaugural Queensland Champions Cup in July, organisers said on Wednesday. The exhibition tournament will take place ...

Skinfood launches new skincare range 'AGELESS'

Skinfood, New Zealands long-established natural skincare company, today launches its new skincare range AGELESS, designed to encourage a youthful glow.Enriched with quality natural alternatives, this vegan-certified range is a skincare must...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020