Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares struggle for traction as Fed cut fails to boost confidence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 09:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 09:32 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares struggle for traction as Fed cut fails to boost confidence
Image Credit: storyblock

Asian shares struggled to find footing on Wednesday and bonds held stunning gains, as an emergency rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve seemed to stoke rather than soothe fears over the coronavirus' widening global economic fallout.

The surprise 50 basis point cut came with commentary highlighting the limits of monetary policy, and Wall Street indexes fell sharply. Gold surged and the dollar sank. The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries, which falls when prices rise, hit a once-unimaginable low of 0.9060% and has held just above that level in Asian trade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% amid choppy trade across the region, though most of the gains were confined to South Korea. Japan's Nikkei oscillated between flat and modest gains. "The U.S. Federal Reserve's attempt to surprise the market may have misfired," said Kerry Craig, strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in Melbourne.

"While the action was intended to steady market confidence, the sharpness of their reaction and the off-schedule timing of the move could be interpreted as the Fed being much more concerned about the economic impact than first thought." Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.5%, while stocks in Hong Kong and China traded flat. Korean stocks bucked broader weakness, rising 2% after the government announced a stimulus package of 11.7 trillion won ($9.8 billion) to mitigate the impact of the virus outbreak.

Futures for the S&P 500 were volatile as the results of Democratic Party primaries came in, eventually firming 1% as moderate Joe Biden looked set to win five big states compared with two for radical Bernie Sanders. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield steadied at 0.9861%.

The dollar touched a five-month low against the safe-haven Japanese yen and slipped against most other Asian currencies. "Given the way that the market's reacted, it's telling you that there's a little bit of panic," said Andrew Gillan, head of Asia ex-Japan equities at Janus Henderson in Singapore.

"They're a bit worried that interest rate cuts are not going to make a massive difference...and what's going to be required is probably going to be more fiscal stimulus," he said, his fund having invested, for example, in Chinese cement and construction stocks in anticipation of more government support measures. LIMITS OF MONETARY POLICY

The Fed's surprise move - its first off-schedule cut since the depths of the financial crisis more than a decade ago - followed a massive shift in money market pricing. Futures swung rapidly late last week to expect such a cut at the Fed's March meeting. Now they imply another 50 basis points of easing by July, even as the investors and the Fed itself raise questions about the efficacy of easing to deal with a public health crisis.

"We do recognize that a rate cut will not reduce the rate of infection, it won't fix a broken supply chain; we get that," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters at a press conference. The remark sent Wall Street from the positive territory into the red. Dow Jones industrial average, Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 each closed down close to 3%.

More than 3,000 people have been killed by the coronavirus, about 3.4% of those infected - far above the seasonal flu's fatality rate of under 1%. It continues to spread quickly beyond the epicenter in China, with Italy overnight reporting a jump in deaths to 79 and South Korea reporting more than 500 new cases on Wednesday.

"The question here is whether a conventional interest rate response is sufficient," said Sameer Goel, chief strategist, Asia macro, at Deutsche Bank in Singapore. "It's not an economic shock, it's a shock driven by a non-economic factor. It's still not clear how big the problem ultimately is, or could be, and until you know that, it's hard to know how much medicine to apply to it."

In currencies, the U.S. dollar fell across the board, sending it to an eight-week low against a basket of currencies, while pushing the euro to an eight-week peak. In Asian trade, the yen hit its highest against the greenback since October, at 106.84 per dollar, before paring gains. The Australian dollar advanced to $0.6603.

Oil prices firmed on expectations of production cuts, with Brent rising 90 cents to $52.79 per barrel and U.S. crude up 1.9% at $48.06 a barrel. Gold rose 0.2% to $1642.21 an ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's new prime minister delays parliament session by two months

Malaysias new prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has postponed the start of parliamentary proceedings by two months, the speaker said on Wednesday, amid opposition efforts to challenge his government with a confidence vote.Muhyiddin was sworn ...

Australian Rules-AFL moves game from Shanghai to Melbourne due to coronavirus

The Australian Football League AFL said on Wednesday the game between St Kilda Saints and Port Adelaide Power scheduled for May 31 in China had been moved out of the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.The round 11 meeting, which was to...

Karnataka govt appeals to public not to believe in rumours on

Seeking to allay fear among the citizens in the wake of Coronavirus scare, Karnataka Health Minister B Srirumulu on Wednesday made an appeal to the people not to pay heed to rumours spreading on social media. In a series of tweets, Sriramul...

18-year-old commits suicide in MP's Gwalior

An 18-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in the districts Hazira Police Station area on Tuesday, the police said.The deceased has been identified as Sumit, a student of the tenth standard, who had failed thrice in his school examinati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020