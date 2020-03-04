Zinc futures slip on soft demand

Zinc prices on Wednesday fell 0.35 per cent to Rs 157 per kg in futures trade as speculators cut bets amid easing demand in spot market

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for May delivery moved down by 55 paise, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 157 per kg in a business turnover of 2 lots

Analysts said offloading of positions by traders owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices in futures trade here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

