Stay covered against dance-related injuries with Dance Accident Insurance from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): For those who love dancing, suffering from a dance-related injury during practice or performance is a real possibility. Whether it is ballet or Bharatanatyam, intricate movements coupled with defects in studio flooring, incorrect footwear, etc. can cause dance-related accidents that might hurt your back, knee, ankles, or any other body part.

Whether you are a group or a solo artist, or simply an enthusiast looking to master a dance form, getting back on to the dance floor after succumbing to an injury would be your top priority. In this regard, having opted for a Dance Accident Insurance offered by Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv can be greatly beneficial as it helps you take care of medical expenses should you suffer an injury.

Read on to know how Dance Accident Insurance can come to your aid. Benefits of Dance Accident Insurance

* High coverage at low premium: Offered under Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions by Bajaj Finserv, the Dance Accident Insurance offers adequate coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh at a nominal premium of Rs 349. The same can be used in the treatment of injuries sustained during a dance rehearsal or performance. * Fracture Care: In case you fracture your limb(s), you can avail coverage up to Rs.1 lakh under the Dance Accident Insurance.

* Permanent Total Disability Cover: With Dance Accident Insurance, you can avail coverage up to Rs 2 lakh in case of: SS Loss of sight in both eyes

SS Loss of sight in one eye and the physical separation of, or the loss of ability to use, either one hand or one foot SS Physical separation of or the loss of ability to use both hands or both feet

SS Physical separation of or the loss of ability to use one hand and one foot Important exclusions to know about

Dance Accident Insurance does not offer coverage in the following cases: * Dance injuries and accidents sustained under the influence of intoxicants, for instance, liquor and drugs.

* Self-inflicted injuries, for instance, attempted suicide and intentional illness/injury. * Pre-existing injuries and complications.

Hassle-free application and quick claim settlement Applying for the Dance Accident Insurance is an easy, online process. All you need to do is fill in the online application form and pay the premium amount via net banking, UPI, debit/credit card, or mobile wallet. To raise a claim under Dance Accident Insurance, contact the insurer within 24 hours of the incident and produce relevant documents as listed in the policy document.

Similar to Dance Accident Insurance, Bajaj Finserv offers more than 80 affordable plans under its Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions category. Some of the plans offered by the company include Gym Injury Insurance, Sports/Fitness Injury Cover, Mobile Screen Insurance, and more. You can choose one or more from the plans offered based on your specific lifestyle. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.