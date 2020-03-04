Need project management consultancy to make quality DPRs for highways: Gadkari

Warning of stern action against officials behind faulty DPRs, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said there is a need for a system like a project management consultancy for the formulation of quality infrastructure project reports. Road Transport and Highways Minister also advocated for the credit rating of infrastructure players by an independent player.

"We need fast-track decision making, full transparency without corruption and quality work. NHAI Independent engineer...We need a project management consultancy for this. Project management consultancy will prepare DPRs (detailed project report)," Gadkari said at an event here. He said the need for project consultancy management was felt as faulty DPRs had caused much damage to the highways sector.

He said stern action is being taken against the officials behind faulty DPRs without visiting the actual spot. Besides, there is a need for a credit rating of infrastructure firms by an independent agency, he said.

"Credit rating is done ...only quality companies will come forward for works," he said. The minister said works worth over Rs 1 lakh crore will be undertaken for tunnels at strategic locations and added that Rs 17 lakh crore worth of work had been taken by his ministries in the last five years.

Also, the minister said, competent players, whether small or big, need to be given an opportunity and there is a need to relax parameters including technical and financial qualifications for bidders. Gadkari was addressing a workshop on 'Goodbye L1 Route to Sustainable Engineering' as part of World Engineering Day.

He said the need of the hour is to reduce cost and improve quality and added that departments cannot function in silos and need to work in a comprehensive manner. NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said L1 (lowest bidder) system forbids has its limitations and a need is being felt to change it.

KK Kapila, Past President and Chairman of Consulting Engineers Association of India's Infrastructure Committee said it is well founded that the current contract tendering system by the government and public undertakings based on least-cost selection method has shortcomings given the number of infrastructure and other projects facing concerns of delay, quality, and disputes...

