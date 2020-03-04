Dutch gov't doubles 2020 renewable energy subsidies to 4 bln euros

The Dutch government on Wednesday said it would double the amount of money available under its green energy subsidy program to 4 billion euros ($4.45 billion) in 2020, from a previously planned 2 billion euros.

In a letter to parliament, Economic Affairs Minister Eric Wiebes said the extra money was intended to help the country meet its promise to cut carbon dioxide emissions. ($1 = 0.8994 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.