AP govt permits GMR Group to develop Bhogapuram airport

Amaravati, Mar 4 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to permit GMR Group to go ahead with the development of the Bhogapuram International Airport near Visakhapatnam. The state Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, approved a proposal to develop the Bhogapuram airport on public-private partnership mode and approved the 'highest bid' offered by GMR, according to Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani).

"Initially, it was proposed to develop the airport on 2,703 acres of land but now we have decided to give only 2,200 acres to GMR for the purpose. The remaining part of the land will be developed by the state government, the Information Minister told reporters. He, however, did not divulge any details about the deal.

He said the Cabinet decided to go ahead with GMR as it did not involve any monetary commitment on part of the government. As per the latest development model, GMR has offered to pay Rs 303 PPF (per passenger fee) to the government.

As per projections, the number of passengers is expected to be 3.1 million by 2021 and nine million by the year 2036, sources in the AP Airports Development Corporation said. The development of a new international airport at Bhogapuram, 40 km northeast of Visakhapatnam, was first mooted in 2014 post-bifurcation of the state.

For various reasons, the project did not take off for close to six years..

