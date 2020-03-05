Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares grind higher, virus risks block the way

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 08:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 08:50 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares grind higher, virus risks block the way

Asian shares rallied for a fourth straight session on Thursday as U.S. markets swung sharply higher and another dose of central bank stimulus offered some salve for the global economic outlook. Wall Street seemed to find relief in the strong performance of former Vice President Biden in the Democratic nomination campaign. Biden is considered less likely to raise taxes and impose new regulations than rival Bernie Sanders.

The U.S. House of Representatives also approved an $8.3 billion funding bill to combat the spread of the virus, sending the emergency legislation to the Senate. In another wild swing, the Dow surged 4.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.22% and the Nasdaq 3.85%.

Asian markets followed, if more cautiously. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.7%, in its fourth day of gains. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.9% and hard-hit Australian shares finally managed a bounce of 1.1%. Shanghai blue chips put on 1.3%.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.6% after its overnight jump, but EUROSTOXXX 50 futures rose 0.6% and FTSE futures 0.4%. The upbeat sentiment comes despite the coronavirus crisis showing no signs of slowing, with mounting deaths globally, Italy closing all of its schools and California declaring a state of emergency as cases there grow.

"There is little doubt that the COVID-19 outbreak will slow global growth considerably this quarter, and we expect it to actually produce a rare non-recessionary contraction in GDP," said JPMorgan economist Joseph Lupton. He noted the bank's all-industry PMI measure of activity for February slumped 6.1 points, the largest one-month drop on record, and at 46.1 was at the lowest since May 2009.

The Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada had both responded by cutting interest rates by 50 basis points, and markets in the euro zone are pricing in a 90% chance that the ECB will cut its deposit rate, now minus 0.50%, by 10 basis points next week. Yet, as policymakers grapple with the best strategy to avoid a global recession, some major central bank have been less keen to follow suit.

In the end, monetary policy was not a cure for the disease and the impact was likely to get worse before it got better. "As we test more folks for COVID-19 in the United States, the case loads will rise and perhaps exponentially. So in the short-term, risk assets obviously remain beholden to Covid-19 headlines," Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets.

"We have to get past the threshold where COVID-19 shifts from panic to headline exhaustion and subsequent news on it becomes more and more of a fade," he added. "Then risk assets can move higher in earnest." HEALTHY, FOR NOW

At least the U.S. economy was in healthy shape to face the risks, with services sector activity jumping to a one-year high in February, while private payrolls gained 183,000. The better data combined with the rally in stocks to nudge 10-year Treasury yields up from all-time lows under 1% to stand at 1.02%. Yields had fallen for 10 straight days, the longest slide in at least a generation.

That move gave the dollar a slight lift, with the euro dipping back to $1.1140 from a two-month high of $1.1212 hit earlier in the week. The dollar stood at 107.34 yen, from a five-month trough of 106.84, while the dollar index held steady at 97.333 .

Gold steadied after jumping in the wake of the Fed's rate cut, and was last at $1,638.97 per ounce. Oil prices rebounded by more than 1% on a smaller-than-expected rise in crude oil inventories in the United States.

Brent crude futures firmed 68 cents to $51.81 a barrel, while U.S. crude added 59 cents to $47.37. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea declares new 'special care zone' as coronavirus spreads

South Korea declared a special care zone on Thursday around a second city hit hard by the coronavirus and the U.S. military confirmed two new cases among relatives of its troops in the country, which is battling the biggest epidemic outside...

Trade impact of Coronavirus epidemic for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN report

The trade impact of the coronavirus epidemic for India is estimated to be about 348 million dollars and the country figures among the top 15 economies most affected as slowdown of manufacturing in China disrupts world trade, according to a ...

Haiti's new prime minister calls for support in "precarious" situation

Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe said on Wednesday during his first public appearance since his appointment by presidential decree that he would focus on fighting insecurity and inequality while boosting the economy.Jouthe, a trained ci...

U.S. opposes releasing a dying Bernard Madoff from prison early

The U.S. government opposed Bernard Madoffs request to be freed from prison even if he is close to death from kidney failure, saying he has never accepted responsibility for his massive Ponzi scheme or shown compassion for victims.In a Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020