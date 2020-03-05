Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee freefall continues, down 5 paise in early trade against US dollar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 09:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 09:54 IST
Rupee freefall continues, down 5 paise in early trade against US dollar

The Indian rupee continued its downward journey on Thursday, sliding another 5 paise to trade at 73.44 against the US dollar amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led economic slowdown. At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit started the session on positive note but soon nervousness surrounding coronavirus gripped the forex market sentiment, pulling the rupee down to 73.44 against the previous day's close of 73.39 a dollar.

Further weakening sentiment, foreign investors offloaded securities worth Rs 878.38 crore on Wednesday. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was marginally down at 97.33.

Global crude oil benchmark Brent was trading 1.33 per cent up at USD 51.81 per barrel. "The panic of corona plays into our domestic market as well as the global front which has forced the funds outflows," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

According to a UN report, the trade impact of the coronavirus epidemic for India is estimated to be about USD 348 million and the country figures among the top 15 economies most affected as slowdown of manufacturing in China disrupts world trade..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks hit near 2-week high amid fewer virus cases, policy support hopes

Shares in China hit a near two-week high on Thursday, as fewer new coronavirus cases were recorded outside of the epicentre Wuhan, while hopes that Beijing will carry on lowering financing costs for businesses hurt by the epidemic also aide...

One in five Europeans suffers from noise pollution: report

One in five Europeans suffers from noise pollution considered harmful to their health, the European Environment Agency EEA said in a report on Thursday, deploring the EUs failure to meet its own commitments. Notably, the objective set for 2...

Death toll of coronavirus in China crosses 3,000, confirmed cases mounts to over 80,400

The death toll of coronavirus in China has crossed 3,000 with 31 new fatalities and the total number of confirmed cases jumped to over 80,400, while Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for undiminished vigilance, saying the situation in...

'Novel contact lenses to help correct colour blindness'

Researchers have developed novel contact lenses to help correct various forms of colour blindness, an advance that may lead to new clinical recommendations for the condition in which people have reduced ability to distinguish between certai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020