Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands held on cruise ship off California over coronavirus fears

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 11:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 10:46 IST
Thousands held on cruise ship off California over coronavirus fears
Repersenstive Image Image Credit: wikimedia

Los Angeles, Mar 5 (AFP) Thousands were stranded on a cruise ship off the California coast Wednesday over fears of the new coronavirus after passengers and crew members on board developed symptoms. Officials delayed the return of the Grand Princess to San Francisco on Wednesday night from Hawaii in order to carry out testing on board for those potentially infected.

A 71-year-old man who had been aboard the same vessel during its previous voyage to Mexico died after contracting the COVID-19 illness, becoming the first fatal case in California, the operator Princess Cruises and California Governor Gavin Newsom said. The ship's return from its current voyage was being delayed to allow "ample timing" for testing of "a number of passengers and crew members that have developed symptoms," Newsom told a press conference.

"So we're holding that ship, which (has) thousands of passengers as well, off the coast, and we'll be conducting those tests," he added. Eleven passengers and 10 crew members were potentially infected with the virus, Newsom said.

Around 62 passengers who remained on board from the earlier Mexico voyage were restricted to their rooms for testing, the Princess Cruises company said in a statement to AFP. It was not specified if they were among those displaying symptoms.

"In an abundance of caution, these guests and other potential close crew contacts have been asked to remain in their staterooms until screened by our onboard medical team," it said. The ship held about 2,500 passengers, plus crew, said Newsom. According to the company's website, the vessel is manned by 1,150 crew.

The Grand Princess belongs to Princess Cruises, the same company which operated the coronavirus-stricken ship held off Japan last month on which more than 700 people on board tested positive. At least six people who were hospitalized after being taken off the Diamond Princess have died. (AFP) AMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Former Wallaby Faingaa to donate brain for concussion research

Former Australia centre Anthony Faingaa has agreed to donate his brain to medical research on the effects of concussion once he dies, having retired last year on medical advice after suffering multiple concussions during his professional ru...

EuroKids International Recognised as 'Education Company of the Year' at VCCircle Awards 2020

MUMBAI, March 5, 2020 PRNewswire -- EuroKids International, one of Indias leading education company, is recognised as the Education Company of the Year at VCCircle Awards 2020. The award ceremony was held on February 27, 2020 at Trident, Na...

Coronavirus:India in touch with Iran to evacuate its nationals

India is in touch with Iran on possible evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stuck in the coronavirus-hit nation, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday. Making a statement on the situation after cases of coronavirus surfaced,...

SC refuses to allow Delhi violence victim to intervene in hate speech case of activist Harsh Mander

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to allow a victim of the recent Delhi violence to intervene in a matter in which the Centre has raised the issue of alleged hate speeches by activist Harsh Mander during anti-CAA protests. Senior advoca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020