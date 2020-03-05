Zoho Corp announces 'work from home' to all employees

Chennai, Mar 5(PTI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, cloud services firm Zoho Corp has asked its employees to work from home as a matter of precaution, a top official has said. "We have adopted work from home as the default for all our offices worldwide as a matter of precaution, though we have not had any cases," company Founder-CEO Sridhar Vembu said.

He said the employees were asked to come to their respective office only if it was "essential". "Our employees are encouraged to come to the office only when absolutely essential. We will continue this policy until the virus threat passes," he said in a tweet.

Chennai-headquartered Zoho currently has presence in France, Italy, the United States, Sweden, Germany among others. It employees around 7,500 people globally. In the wake of 29 positive novel coronavirus cases reported in India, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday asked states to form rapid response teams at the district, block and village levels, stating cases of community transmission have been observed.

As of now, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 29, including 16 Italian tourists. The figure includes the first three cases in the country from Kerala last month. The three patients have since recovered. PTI VIJ SS SS.

