Handicraft exporters bet big on domestic market as imports from China affected: EPCH

Handicraft exporters have decided to tap domestic market in a "big way" as imports of the goods from China have been affected due to the coronavirus outbreak, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts said on Thursday. China is the major exporter of handicraft goods into India.

"In view of Chinese import products are affected, it was also decided that the handicraft exporters will tap the domestic market in a big way," Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) Director General Rakesh Kumar said in a statement. He said exporters have agreed to gear up their efforts in domestic retail for the product range of home décor, lifestyles, furniture and lighting.

Kumar also said the council has decided to go ahead with its five - day IHGF-Delhi Fair Spring – 2020 starting from April 15. In wake of the coronavirus outbreak in several parts of the world, a meeting of prominent exporters of handicrafts was held here to assess the situation and also decide whether to hold the forthcoming fair.

Prominent handicrafts exporters associations from places like Moradabad, Agra, Delhi, Jodhpur, Firozabad, Jaipur, Jodhpur, have "unanimously decided that the show must go on as per schedule," he added. It was urged in the meeting to undertake measures for the safety of the exhibitors, buyers and visitors.

Country's handicraft exports grew by about 1 per cent to USD 1.1 billion during April-January this fiscal. The sector employs about 70 lakh people directly and indirectly..

