Simon & Schuster India announces tie-up with Yoda Press

Simon & Schuster India has announced that it will jointly publish with Yoda Press graphic books, fiction and trade non-fiction titles, which will tell edgy memorable stories with political and emotional heft. This joint venture will leverage the collaborative strengths of two unique lists, Simon & Schuster India said.

The first two books of this joint venture will be published in the course of this year - a graphic book on Bhagat Singh's life by Ikroop Sandhu called "Azaadi" and a translation from Hindi of the popular novel, "Bhairavi" by Padma Shri awardee Shivani. Simon & Schuster India editorial director Himanjali Sankar says "beautiful, meaningful books" will be published under this joint imprint.

"Yoda Press has a unique and select list of titles which we’ve admired from afar for long," she says. Yoda Press founder and publisher Arpita Das says the idea of the collaboration is to "leverage the unique vigour of the two dynamic houses to create a sparkling list of books"..

