BRIEF-Reddit Partners With OpenAI To Bring Reddit Content To ChatGPT

Microsoft Corp: * REDDIT AND OPENAI BUILD PARTNERSHIP

* REDDIT: OPENAI WILL BECOME A REDDIT ADVERTISING PARTNER. * REDDIT: OPENAI WILL BRING REDDIT CONTENT TO CHATGPT AND NEW PRODUCTS

* REDDIT: PARTNERSHIP WILL ALSO ENABLE REDDIT TO BRING NEW AI-POWERED FEATURES TO REDDITORS AND MODS * REDDIT: REDDIT WILL BE BUILDING ON OPENAI’S PLATFORM OF AI MODELS Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)