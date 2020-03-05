Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus could cost airlines USD 113 bn revenue in 2020: IATA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 15:26 IST
Virus could cost airlines USD 113 bn revenue in 2020: IATA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The airline industry could lose up to USD 113 billion in revenue this year due to the impact of the new coronavirus, an industry body warned Thursday, as the epidemic spreads rapidly worldwide

"The turn of events as a result of COVID-19 is almost without precedent," said Alexandre de Juniac, head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), following a meeting in Singapore

"In little over two months, the industry's prospects in much of the world have taken a dramatic turn for the worse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Videos

Latest News

Low carb diet may prevent, reverse age-related effects in brain: Study

Minimizing the consumption of carbohydrates may prevent and reverse age-related effects within the brain, according to a study. The research, published in the journal PNAS, reveals that neurobiological changes associated with aging can be s...

Soccer-Arsenal's Torreira sidelined with fractured ankle - club

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira fractured his ankle during Mondays 2-0 win at Portsmouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday. Torreira was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle from Portsmouth ...

Concerns conveyed to China as autoclave recovered from Chinese ship has military use: MEA.

Concerns conveyed to China as autoclave recovered from Chinese ship has military use MEA....

India conveys concerns to China over seizure of autoclave from a Chinese ship by Indian authorities at Kandla port: MEA.

India conveys concerns to China over seizure of autoclave from a Chinese ship by Indian authorities at Kandla port MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020