Virus could cost airlines USD 113 bn revenue in 2020: IATA

The airline industry could lose up to USD 113 billion in revenue this year due to the impact of the new coronavirus, an industry body warned Thursday, as the epidemic spreads rapidly worldwide

"The turn of events as a result of COVID-19 is almost without precedent," said Alexandre de Juniac, head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), following a meeting in Singapore

"In little over two months, the industry's prospects in much of the world have taken a dramatic turn for the worse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.