This Women's Day, Shut Down Those Trolls And Be Unapologetically Yourself With aLL

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 16:12 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 16:12 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Being able to be who you want to be and not being trolled for who you are is a challenge. A situation commonly faced by women every day in this stereotypical society. Standing their ground, today’s women have put the unwanted beauty ideals and opinions into a box and believe – Big is Beautiful! Celebrating the women of today, aLL the plus size fashion store by Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. has come up with a bold and quirky approach this Women’s day in their new video campaign. Being unapologetically sassy about her version of the true self, these eccentric women don’t pay heed to trolls they receive and are more confident in their skin, thus redefining beauty. The campaign has two body-positive influencers: Sakshi Sindwani & Neha Parulkar seen in a fun conversation with each other where they talk about cringe-worthy comments that people have made on their physique. The video resumes with both the women reading mean tweets about thick people and are seen trolling the trolls by answering them in a savage and fun way.

Speaking about the launch of the video campaign, Hetal Kotak, CEO, aLL: The Plus Size Store said, “aLL: The Plus Size Store has consistently aimed at addressing the needs of fashion-conscious plus size women and seeks to break well-established style myths. This Women’s day, we strive to bring about a revolutionary change in the minds of women about oneself. Our motto #IamBetterCurvy is a little push to all those plus size women to let go of their inhibitions and to motivate them to move towards greatness.” Society has often told women, especially plus-size women and those who exist in bigger bodies, that we aren’t accepted until we are “healthy” and have an hourglass figure. aLL has always chosen to embrace and cater to various shapes and sizes and break the stereotype around plus size fashion, thus offering well-cut, styled and fashionable outfits. To women in the country of all sizes, celebrate yourself every day because you are worth it.

If you have got it, flaunt it - #IamBetterCurvy! Video Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=GR5ILtRHFwU About aLL- The Plus Size Store aLL: The Plus Size Store is a fashion-forward apparel brand established in 2005 that has pioneered and revolutionized the plus size ready-to-wear fashion industry in India. Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2016 marked their debut on the runway; where for the very first time in India, real-life plus size men and women auditioned to walk the ramp. This year at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2017, aLL: The Plus Size Store has collaborated with ace designer Wendell Rodricks by Schulen Fernandes to launch a brand-new collection called aLL PRIMERO. PRIMERO seeks to break myths about plus size fashion through a revolutionary collection and fashion democratic in every way. Image 1: #IAmBetterCurvy Image 2: Your Body, Your Curves, Your Rules! Video: #IAmBetterCurvy PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

