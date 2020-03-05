Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intelligent machines challenge to job creation: Sharma

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 19:02 IST
Intelligent machines challenge to job creation: Sharma

With India having a vast pool of young population, the rise in use of intelligent machines poses a challenge to job creation in the country, secretary to the Union ministry of science and technology, Ashutosh Sharma, said on Thursday. Another challenge faced by technology is ensuring sustainable development, he said.

Sharma said intelligent machines are emanating from nations with a greying population such as Japan and Germany. "These countries cannot grow economically without intelligent machines. The situation is just the opposite in India which has a vast young population. Since we cannot stop the march of technology, planners in India must figure out how to create jobs in a changing environment," Sharma said at an event of the Merchants' Chambers of Commerce & Industry here.

Diffusion of technology is not as rapid in MSMEs as it is in large companies, he said. Sharma said the department has introduced a new policy - Scientific Social Responsibility (SSR).

"Connecting with MSMEs is part of SSR policy. SSR has the potential to fundamentally transform society by improving lives of our citizens while helping the nation achieve its goals for sustainable development," Sharma added. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds earmarked by companies can be used for R&D purpose now, he said adding that a corporate can now finance an R&D project from its CSR fund, with matching contribution by the government.

He said India is ranked third in the number of start- ups. The country has 28,000 start-ups of which 15,000 are based on technology. The department is supporting 3,000 start-ups through 120 incubators, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Justice Muralidhar clears air on his transfer from Delhi HC to Punjab & Haryana HC

Justice S Muralidhar Thursday cleared the air over the controversy on his transfer from the Delhi High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court, saying he had replied to Chief Justice of India S A Bobdes communication that he was fine with th...

SBI-led consortium set to bail out Yes Bank: Sources

Public sector lender SBI along with some other financial institutions will bail out capital-starved Yes Bank, with the government giving the go-ahead, sources said on Thursday. In a day of rapid developments, which also included a board mee...

JUTA flays circular making police verification must

The Jadavpur University Teachers Association JUTA, the largest faculty body in the institute, on Thursday flayed a state government circular making police verification and medical examination mandatory for future appointment of employees, i...

Cheating, forging case against BJP MP over caste certificate

Days after a district-level committee declared the caste certificate of Solapur BJP MP Jaisiddeshwar Shivacharya Mahaswamiji as invalid, a case of cheating and forgery was registered against the seer-turned- politician here in Maharashtra o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020