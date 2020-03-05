Left Menu
HH Global enters partnership with GNC to deliver marketing execution services

  Chicago
  05-03-2020
 HH Global, the world's fastest-growing and most innovative marketing execution partner, today announced a three-year partnership with GNC Holdings, Inc., providing production management for GNC's print and direct mail execution in support of retail operations and loyalty programs.

"We are thrilled with GNC's decision to partner with us," stated Mike Perez, CEO of the Americas for HH Global. "We have invested in solutions for retailers and are pleased with the increased rate of adoption by brands such as GNC. As GNC's strategic partner, we look forward to delivering the cost savings and process efficiency of our flexible, technology-enabled model in support of their marketing efforts."

"We put HH Global through a competitive process," said John Learish, SVP Marketing at GNC. "HH Global's proposal and overall capabilities stood out versus other suppliers. We look forward to working with them toward a customer-centric model across all our operations, meeting people at every step of their wellness journey."

HH Global will leverage an on-site team, its North American production capabilities, and our award-winning HHub technology platform for the engagement with GNC. As creative and sourcing experts for leading global brands, HH Global drives increased value across the entire marketing lifecycle.

About HH Global
HH Global Ltd., founded in 1991, is a leading, strategic marketing execution partner to prominent brands in 44 countries. The company uses people, data and technology to provide customer experience, content development, and outsourced procurement services across multiple marketing delivery channels globally. Every HH Global solution brings deep expertise of over 1300 employees direct to clients by embedding a team on-site in their marketing departments. HHub, a best-in-class marketing technology platform, data analytics capabilities, and an expansive list of suppliers help HH Global teams drive down cost, time to market, improve quality and increase sustainability for its clients. The company also operates HH Labs, the center of its innovation program that brings fresh, new ideas to clients. With over $650M of spend under management, HH Global maintains a razor-sharp focus on cost and quality, combined with an industry-leading sustainability program, offering improvements that provide both fiscal and environmental value. For more information, visit www.hhglobal.com

About GNC
GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, live long and live well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best in class product portfolio. As of September 30, 2019, GNC had approximately 7,800 locations, of which approximately 5,700 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 1,900 Rite Aid licensed store-within-a-store locations) and the remainder are locations in approximately 50 countries.

