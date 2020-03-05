US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sinks at open as coronavirus fears prompt California emergency

U.S. stock indexes opened sharply lower on Thursday as deaths from the coronavirus rose in the United States, forcing California to declare a state of emergency, while crippled travel demand hit airline stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 418.94 points, or 1.55%, at the open to 26,671.92.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 54.42 points, or 1.74%, at 3,075.70. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 228 points, or 2.53%, to 8,790.09 at the opening bell.

