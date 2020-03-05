Hand sanitizer makers see 10-folds jump in sales; ramp up production

Hand sanitizer makers have seen up to 10-fold jump in demand, as the number of coronavirus cases in India is on the rise. The companies have increased the production amid reports of non-availability of hand sanitizers in the market, as people have started buying them after cases of coronavirus appeared in the national capital region.

"We have seen a 10 times demand for hand sanitizers over the last month," The Himalaya Drug Company CEO Philipe Haydon told PTI. He further said, "We are ramping up our production line to cater to the demand of sanitizers and handwashes nationwide that can help people take precautionary measures. We launched awareness drives on hand hygiene in the year 2000." FMCG firm Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), which is also present in the hand sanitizer segment, has also witnessed the similar trends and the company has increased the production of Protekt hand sanitizers and hand wash.

"We have ramped up our production capacity. We are also trying to ramp up through our vendors also," Godrej Consumer Products Ltd CEO (India and SAARC) Sunil Kataria told PTI. HUL, which sells Lifebouy hand sanitizers, has also redoubled its efforts to make the products accessible in such time.

"Given the surge in demand for hygiene products, we have redoubled our efforts to ensure that consumers have access to products that keep them safe such as Lifebuoy hand sanitizers and hand wash," said an HUL spokesperson. ITC, which is present in the segment through its brand Savlon, said it is ensuring that there is an adequate supply of hygiene products in the market.

"ITC is ensuring adequate supply of Savlon hygiene products in the market. Savlon continues to focus on enhancing awareness about hand hygiene and urges consumers to maintain good hygiene practices," according to an ITC spokesperson. However, FMCG major RB India (erstwhile Reckitt Benckiser), which owns popular brand Dettol in the segment, has declined to comment on its efforts amid the coronavirus scare.

Besides, the FMCG makers through their brands are also running special campaigns on digital and mainstream media, to create awareness and educate the public about the benefits of regular hands wash as prevention for coronavirus. Dabur, which is present in the hand sanitizers segment with its brand Fem Safe Handz, is running a series of awareness campaigns to educate the public about how to keep themselves safe from coronavirus.

"Our key healthcare brands such as Dabur Chyawanprash, ImmunoDab and Giloy Ghanvati are running informative campaigns to drive awareness about staying protected from such illnesses," said Dabur India Marketing Head (Healthcare) Mukesh Mishra. Hand sanitizers form a very small part of the liquid soap category and is still a premium segment..

