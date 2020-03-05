Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hand sanitizer makers see 10-folds jump in sales; ramp up production

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 20:12 IST
Hand sanitizer makers see 10-folds jump in sales; ramp up production

Hand sanitizer makers have seen up to 10-fold jump in demand, as the number of coronavirus cases in India is on the rise. The companies have increased the production amid reports of non-availability of hand sanitizers in the market, as people have started buying them after cases of coronavirus appeared in the national capital region.

"We have seen a 10 times demand for hand sanitizers over the last month," The Himalaya Drug Company CEO Philipe Haydon told PTI. He further said, "We are ramping up our production line to cater to the demand of sanitizers and handwashes nationwide that can help people take precautionary measures. We launched awareness drives on hand hygiene in the year 2000." FMCG firm Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), which is also present in the hand sanitizer segment, has also witnessed the similar trends and the company has increased the production of Protekt hand sanitizers and hand wash.

"We have ramped up our production capacity. We are also trying to ramp up through our vendors also," Godrej Consumer Products Ltd CEO (India and SAARC) Sunil Kataria told PTI. HUL, which sells Lifebouy hand sanitizers, has also redoubled its efforts to make the products accessible in such time.

"Given the surge in demand for hygiene products, we have redoubled our efforts to ensure that consumers have access to products that keep them safe such as Lifebuoy hand sanitizers and hand wash," said an HUL spokesperson. ITC, which is present in the segment through its brand Savlon, said it is ensuring that there is an adequate supply of hygiene products in the market.

"ITC is ensuring adequate supply of Savlon hygiene products in the market. Savlon continues to focus on enhancing awareness about hand hygiene and urges consumers to maintain good hygiene practices," according to an ITC spokesperson. However, FMCG major RB India (erstwhile Reckitt Benckiser), which owns popular brand Dettol in the segment, has declined to comment on its efforts amid the coronavirus scare.

Besides, the FMCG makers through their brands are also running special campaigns on digital and mainstream media, to create awareness and educate the public about the benefits of regular hands wash as prevention for coronavirus. Dabur, which is present in the hand sanitizers segment with its brand Fem Safe Handz, is running a series of awareness campaigns to educate the public about how to keep themselves safe from coronavirus.

"Our key healthcare brands such as Dabur Chyawanprash, ImmunoDab and Giloy Ghanvati are running informative campaigns to drive awareness about staying protected from such illnesses," said Dabur India Marketing Head (Healthcare) Mukesh Mishra. Hand sanitizers form a very small part of the liquid soap category and is still a premium segment..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Democratic U.S. Senator Schumer expresses regret for Supreme Court comments

Chuck Schumer, the top U.S. Senate Democrat, expressed regret on Thursday for remarks he made a day earlier that two Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump would pay the price if they rule in favor of abortion restrictio...

Soccer-Serie A set to resume behind close doors after turbulent fortnight

Italys Serie A is set to resume at the weekend, with matches played without spectators because of the coronavirus outbreak, after a turbulent fortnight of last-minute postponements, u-turns and squabbling. The league has yet to announce how...

Wealth tax, STT, CTT disputes kept out of Vivad Se Vishwas scheme

Disputes relating to wealth, securities transaction, commodity transaction taxes and equalisation levy will not be covered under Vivad Se Vishwas amnesty scheme. Issuing a detailed FAQ, the Income Tax department has clarified that the decla...

Trump says he will block U.S. funds to 'sanctuary' jurisdictions

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would withhold money from so-called sanctuary jurisdictions after a U.S. court ruled that his administration could block federal law enforcement funds to states and cities that do not cooperate wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020