Maha: 7 held for `conspiracy' to hack into Tata Son's account

Seven persons have been arrested by the Palghar police in Maharashtra for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to hack into corporate giant Tata Sons' bank account and steal Rs 200 crore. The accused, which included an employee of the private sector lender Indusind Bank, were arrested on a tip-off in Nallasopara on the outskirts of Mumbai on Tuesday before they could execute the plan, the police said.

In a statement, Indusind Bank said there was no actual hacking or even an attempt, and any such activity could have been thwarted by its security systems. Assistant police inspector S B Kamble said the plan was to transfer Rs 200 crore from Tata Sons' account to another account in Kolkata and siphon off the money through illegal Hawala channels.

The accused had planned to hack into a fixed deposit account in Indusind Bank's branch in suburban Chembur here, he said, adding that the accused had taken the help of some IT experts too. One of the accused, Taslim Ansari (34), worked with the bank and provided data to the other accused, the official said.

The police seized an iPad, six mobile phones, a bank statement and a blank cheque from the accused, he said. The other arrested persons were identified as Naseem Siddiqui (35) (from Delhi), Gunjiv Baraiia (56), Saroj Choudhari (25), Satish Gupta (32), Anant Gosh (34) and Anand Nalawade (38).

Kamble said they were looking for another person from Nashik. The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 511 (attempting to commit offence).

"There has been no breach identified nor any loss to the client of the Bank, or to the Bank itself...all employees of the Bank are trained and required to adhere strictly to the Employee Code of Conduct, and we have a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of the same," Indusind Bank said in its statement..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.