Focusing on modalities to generate own resources: Arunachal CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the focus of his government is to work out the modalities to generate its own resources and reduce dependency on the Centre. Taking part in budget discussion in the assembly, Khandu said the state earned over Rs 2,000 crore from various sources in the current fiscal from just Rs 900 crore in 2016- 17.

"Arunachal Pradesh generated an amount of Rs 2,115 crore during 2019-20, which might rise further by March 31," he said. The CM, however, said resource-generating departments like geology & mining and hydropower need more attention.

"Many of the 100-odd MoUs signed with power developers have been terminated for not complying with the agreement and many more will be terminated," he said. He said public sector undertakings would be preferred to private power developers in the state.

The chief minister added that for important projects, the existing land reforms need to be regularised. "A system will be put in place soon to regularise land reforms to attract outside investors," Khandu said.

Responding to another question, Khandu said by 2024, the state government will be able to bring down unemployment. Terming "bandh culture" as a stumbling block in development, he said protesters can, instead, resort to other democratic means to press for their demands at designated places.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, replying to queries in the assembly, said that due to reduction in GST rates on 278 items from an average 28 per cent to 5 per cent, there has been a shortfall in the central tax share to the state. He an amount of Rs 807 crore has been received from the Centre as a one-time grant.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCCIP) for promotion of investment in start-ups through incubation and related programmes in the state, an official release said.

