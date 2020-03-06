Boeing 737 MAX certification flight could come within 'a few weeks' -FAA administrator

U.S. Federal Aviation Administration chief Stephen Dickson said on Thursday he thinks a certification test flight for the Boeing 737 MAX - a key milestone for the return of the grounded plane - could come soon. "We're working through the last few software reviews and documentation issues and then I think within a matter of a few weeks we should be seeing a certification flight," Dickson said at a Washington aviation conference.

Reuters has previously reported that a certification flight is not expected until April and officials said that is still the case. The 737 MAX has been grounded for almost a year after two fatal crashes killed 346 people in five months.

