Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank resolution to be done "very swiftly"; 30 days outer limit: RBI guv

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 12:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 11:58 IST
Yes Bank resolution to be done "very swiftly"; 30 days outer limit: RBI guv
Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Defending the timing of Yes Bank's moratorium, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday assured swift resolution to the issues concerning the beleaguered lender. "The resolution (to Yes Bank) will be done very swiftly, it will be done very fast. 30 days which we have given is the outer limit. You will see very swift action from RBI," Das told reporters here.

The decision on Yes Bank was taken at a larger level, not only to deal with the problem in an individual entity but also to maintain stability and resilience of the Indian financial and banking sector, he said. "Let me assure you that our banking sector continues to be sound and safe," Das said, adding that RBI was ready to effectively deal with the challenge ahead. "We stand committed to maintaining the stability of the financial and banking sector," he said.

On the timing of the action on Yes Bank, he said there is always debate over RBI acting prematurely or taking too long to act. "A market-led and bank-led resolution of the problem is always preferable. You have to give time to the bank management to take steps and efforts. And the bank did take efforts. When we found that we cannot wait and should not wait any longer, we decided to intervene.

"I think the timing is appropriate. I can assure you that RBI will come out with a scheme very shortly," Das said. Yes, Bank was on Thursday placed under a moratorium, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board. The bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

For the next month, Yes Bank will be led by the RBI-appointed administrator Prashant Kumar, an ex-chief financial officer of SBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Power, Equality and Conscious Fashion - all about expressing yourself

On International Womens Day, where the theme is EachForEqual one brand definitely deserves a mention - PECKD. Equality and power have a deep relationship. One with power tends to dominate. Domination unbalances the concept of equality. Equa...

Delhi HC lists pleas on northeast Delhi violence, hate speeches on Mar 12

The Delhi High Court on Friday listed the pleas on violence in northeast Delhi and hate speeches by political leaders on March 12A bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar listed the PIL seeking lodging of FIRs and...

Wild make wild-card move with win over Sharks

Alex Stalock made a season-high 40 saves and Zach Parise and Ryan Suter each had a goal and an assist as the visiting Minnesota Wild moved into the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference with a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on ...

Kerala's Start-up Ecosystem the Next Growth Engine After Tourism - CREDAI-ANAROCK Report

Kerala currently has over 2,200 operational start-ups - 36 in Kochi alone USD 44 mn funding spread across 13 deals pumped into the state in first 9 months of 2019 - up by 18 over 2018 Lower operation costs, skilled manpower, modern t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020