Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks end week higher on hopes of policy support

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 14:12 IST
Hong Kong stocks end week higher on hopes of policy support

Hong Kong stocks retreated on Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, but managed to end in positive territory for the week, as investors expected more policy support to shore up China’s economy, hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

** The Hang Seng index fell 2.3%, to 26,146.67, while the China Enterprises Index fell 2.5%, to 10,456.93 points. ** Friday's drop came after a sharp selloff overnight on Wall Street, as large swings in the market continued amid uncertainty over the spread of the coronavirus and its economic fallout. ** So far, the virus has spread from China to more than 80 countries, infecting more than 95,000 people and killing over 3,000. It has also doused expectations for a global economic rebound, and triggered an unscheduled U.S. interest rate cut this week, the biggest since the global financial crisis. ** For the week, the HSI added 0.1%, while HSCE, an index tracking HK-listed mainland firms, gained 1.5%, as investors welcomed Beijing's latest supportive measures and expected further stimulus to bolster China's economy. ** The coronavirus likely halved China's economic growth in the current quarter compared with the previous three months, more than thought just three weeks ago, triggering expectations for earlier interest rate cuts, a Reuters poll found. ** China will step up funding support for local government bodies to ensure smooth operations as the outbreak takes a toll on their revenues, Vice Finance Minister Xu Hongcai said on Thursday. ** Chinese policymakers have already implemented a raft of measures to support an economy jolted by the coronavirus, which is expected to have a devastating impact on first-quarter growth. ** Analysts argued that global monetary easing, including the U.S. Fed's recent rate cut, would give Beijing further monetary leeway to tackle the hit from the virus. ** Others believed a stronger yuan would also help boost the attractiveness of China assets. ** If the yuan finishes the late-night session at the midday level, it will have risen 0.5% against the dollar for the week, booking its second straight weekly gain, thanks largely to the Fed rate cut, which sent the greenback skidding earlier this week. ** The yuan is expected to be stronger against the U.S. dollar given the historically high interest rate spreads between China and the United States following the recent Fed rate cut, which would help ease pressure on Hong Kong equities, GF Securities said in a note. ** For the short term, investors will pay attention to sectors less sensitive to the virus outbreak, including internet and pharmaceutical firms, and to counter-cyclical sectors with low valuations, including real estate and infrastructure, the brokerage said.

** Stocks fell across the board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Vatican reports first case of coronavirus inside its walls

The Vatican said on Friday that a patient in its health services had tested positive for the coronavirus, the first in the tiny, walled city state surrounded by Rome.The discovery brought the epidemic to the heart of the capital of Italy, t...

Directorate of School Education Jammu to create database of pvt schools

To create a database of private schools and ensure transparency, the Directorate of School Education DSE of Jammu has asked the institutions to register on its portalThrough the portal, the DSE will collect information on infrastructure, em...

Eating non-veg food doesn't cause coronavirus infection: Giriraj Singh

The central government on Friday asked people not to pay attention to false rumours that the novel coronavirus was spreading through non-vegetarian food like eggs, chicken, mutton and seafood. Union Fisheries, Dairying and Animal Husbandr...

AI divestment process going on 'extremely well'; govt may extend initial bids deadline: Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday indicated that the deadline for submission of preliminary bids for Air India could be extended even as he emphasised that the disinvestment process is going on extremely well. Making a se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020