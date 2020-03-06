Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia announces 1 billion dollars to fight spread of coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 14:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 14:28 IST
Australia announces 1 billion dollars to fight spread of coronavirus

Australia will spend one billion dollars to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday as the cases of the deadly infection in the country touched 61 on Friday. Morrison said the federal government will go 50-50 with the states to meet the public health cost of the coronavirus treatment. In an official statement on Friday, Morrison said 1 billion Australian dollars will be immediately available with more funds to be released from the Federal Government coffers as necessary.

Morrison said measures to respond to the outbreak would cost "at least'' 1 billion Australian dollars and that it would be spread between federal, state and the territory governments. Meanwhile, a boys high school in Sydney was shut down after a diagnosis of coronavirus in a 16-year-old student, the ninth case within about a six-kilometre square distance, according to media reports.

Earlier in the week, a 95-year-old woman resident of the nursing home died due to the infection, while four people at the facility have been quarantined. The total cases across New South Wales have reached 26 till Friday.

In Queensland, almost 3,000 people have been issued voluntary notices to self-isolate by health authorities since the global outbreak. A 20-year-old Chinese man became Brisbane's first confirmed case of coronavirus after testing positive on Tuesday.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she had "some concerns" about the veracity of overseas isolation, but it was a matter for the federal government to examine any quarantine loopholes. A 52-year-old tourist become the Northern Territory's first confirmed case of the coronavirus while Victoria recorded its 10th case.

On Friday, a Victorian high school asked 16 students and their families to self-isolate at home as it awaits the coronavirus test results of two Indonesians on an exchange visit. Australia's national airline Qantas has also announced further reduction in its numbers of flights in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The airlines on Friday said it would reduce its frequency of flights to Japan in the coming weeks after cancelling dozens of other flights through to the end of March, including eight return Sydney-Hong Kong services and five return Melbourne-Auckland services. Prime Minister Morrison on Thursday announced travel ban on South Korea in an attempt to minimise the spread of the disease..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Czech PM tells citizens to avoid all Italy travel

Czech citizens should avoid all travel in Italy, and those returning from the European country worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak should stay home for two weeks, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Twitter on Friday. The Czech Republic h...

Vatican reports first case of coronavirus inside its walls

The Vatican said on Friday that a patient in its health services had tested positive for the coronavirus, the first in the tiny, walled city state surrounded by Rome.The discovery brought the epidemic to the heart of the capital of Italy, t...

Directorate of School Education Jammu to create database of pvt schools

To create a database of private schools and ensure transparency, the Directorate of School Education DSE of Jammu has asked the institutions to register on its portalThrough the portal, the DSE will collect information on infrastructure, em...

Eating non-veg food doesn't cause coronavirus infection: Giriraj Singh

The central government on Friday asked people not to pay attention to false rumours that the novel coronavirus was spreading through non-vegetarian food like eggs, chicken, mutton and seafood. Union Fisheries, Dairying and Animal Husbandr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020