Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling gains from Barnier comments, weaker dollar

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 14:33 IST
Sterling gains from Barnier comments, weaker dollar

Sterling extended gains against a broadly weaker dollar on Friday, boosted by comments by the European Union's Brexit chief negotiator that a trade deal between Britain and the bloc and was still possible this year.

Against the dollar, sterling was on course for its best week since mid-February. The pound also remained underpinned by Thursday's Bank of England decision to not cut interest rates for now in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Sterling was trading up 0.2% at $1.2982, a nine-day high. Against the euro, sterling was down 0.2% at 86.88 pence . The UK and EU concluded their first round of trade talks following Brexit this week and are due to reconvene on March 18.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier said the two had "very serious" differences about their future relationship but a deal remained possible. The main driver for the pound in the meantime is going to be the coronavirus, so "it is certainly possible that Brexit risk remains in the background as (a subsidiary ) pound driver for longer now," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG.

On top of that, "there has already been speculation that coronavirus-related disruption could prompt policymakers to alter the timeline for negotiations," Hardman said. "Market participants will for now focus on the June deadline set recently by the UK government by which they expect to have a 'broad outline' of a trade deal with the aim to finalise by September," he added.

Market gauges for implied volatility in sterling were much lower than towards the end of last year, when heightened worried of a no-deal Brexit weighed on traders' minds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Czech PM tells citizens to avoid all Italy travel

Czech citizens should avoid all travel in Italy, and those returning from the European country worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak should stay home for two weeks, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Twitter on Friday. The Czech Republic h...

Vatican reports first case of coronavirus inside its walls

The Vatican said on Friday that a patient in its health services had tested positive for the coronavirus, the first in the tiny, walled city state surrounded by Rome.The discovery brought the epidemic to the heart of the capital of Italy, t...

Directorate of School Education Jammu to create database of pvt schools

To create a database of private schools and ensure transparency, the Directorate of School Education DSE of Jammu has asked the institutions to register on its portalThrough the portal, the DSE will collect information on infrastructure, em...

Eating non-veg food doesn't cause coronavirus infection: Giriraj Singh

The central government on Friday asked people not to pay attention to false rumours that the novel coronavirus was spreading through non-vegetarian food like eggs, chicken, mutton and seafood. Union Fisheries, Dairying and Animal Husbandr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020