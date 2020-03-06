Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investors poorer by Rs 3.85 lakh cr in market selloff

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 14:33 IST
Investors poorer by Rs 3.85 lakh cr in market selloff

A sharp plunge in the equity market made investors poorer by Rs 3.85 lakh crore on Friday as the BSE barometer Sensex plummeted over 1,400 points led by massive selloff in banking, metal and energy stocks. Tracking the plunge in the indices, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies dropped by Rs 3,85,485.39 crore to Rs 1,43,99,995.94 crore.

In the opening trade, the 30-share BSE index plunged 1,459.52 points and was later trading over 900 points lower in afternoon session as sentiment in the market remained muted amid crisis at Yes Bank and rising concerns over the economic strain of coronavirus outbreak. Capital-starved Yes Bank was on Thursday placed under a moratorium, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board.

Shares of Yes Bank came under intense selling pressure as the session progressed on Friday and plunged nearly 85 per cent after the lender was placed under a 30-day moratorium. The entire banking pack also came crashing, with RBL Bank trading 13 per cent lower, followed by IndusInd Bank which dropped 7 per cent, SBI 6.5 per cent and Axis Bank 3.55 per cent on the BSE.

The BSE bank index dropped 2.46 per cent. From the 30-share pack, all the constituents were trading with losses led by IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, SBI and HDFC which plunged up to 7.3 per cent.

HDFC, Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank and Infosys were the major drag for the 30-share index in terms of index contribution. RIL, the most valued firm in terms of market valuation, was quoting more than 3 per cent lower.

Sectoral indices like metal, realty, finance and energy were also trading with significant losses of up to 4 per cent. Investors took the Yes Bank event very negatively because it raises a question on the stability of the overall Indian financial system, said Santosh Meenas, Senior Analyst, TradingBells.

According to him, the market is facing a double-whammy situation where the global markets are struggling on the back of coronavirus worries and Yes Bank fiasco is a setback event on the domestic level..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Dylan McDermott boards Will Smith-starrer 'King Richard'

Actor Dylan McDermott is the latest addition to the cast of Will Smith-starrer King Richard. The film, to be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script by Zach Baylin, is a biopic on tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams father Richar...

No coronavirus case in Guj, govt cancels Women's Day events

Even as no positive case of coronavirus has been found in Gujarat so far, the state government has decided to postpone all the Womens Day events, earlier scheduled to be held in the state on March 8, as a precautionary measure, an official ...

U.S. charges Russian businessman Tinkov with tax fraud, seeks extradition

Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov, founder of TCS Group, has been charged with filing false tax returns, the U.S. Department of Justice said, and could face a maximum of six years in prison if extradited to the United States.TCS is the parent...

Czech PM tells citizens to avoid all Italy travel

Czech citizens should avoid all travel in Italy, and those returning from the European country worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak should stay home for two weeks, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Twitter on Friday. The Czech Republic h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020