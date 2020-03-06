Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global GDP may lose $77-347 bn due to coronavirus, Asia to be hit significantly : ADB

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 15:25 IST
Global GDP may lose $77-347 bn due to coronavirus, Asia to be hit significantly : ADB

The coronavirus outbreak has the potential to significantly harm the Asian economies, and the global economy may suffer losses of USD 77-347 billion, Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Friday. The virus outbreak may impact developing Asian economies through numerous channels, including sharp declines in domestic demand, lower tourism and business travel, trade and production linkages, supply disruptions, and health effects, ADB said, citing a new analysis done by it.

"The magnitude of the economic losses will depend on how the outbreak evolves, which remains highly uncertain. The range of scenarios explored in the analysis suggests a global impact in the range of USD 77-347 billion, or 0.1-0.4 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP), it said.

"In a moderate scenario, where precautionary behaviours and restrictions such as travel bans start easing three months after the outbreak intensified and restrictions were imposed in late January, global losses could reach UD 156 billion, or 0.2 per cent of global GDP," as per ADB's analysis. China would account for USD 103 billion of those losses, or 0.8 per cent of its GDP. The rest of developing Asia would lose USD 22 billion, or 0.2 per cent of its GDP.

"There are many uncertainties about COVID-19, including its economic impact," said ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada. "This requires the use of multiple scenarios to provide a clearer picture of potential losses. We hope this analysis can support governments as they prepare clear and decisive responses to mitigate the human and economic impacts of this outbreak," Sawada said.

The Manila-headquartered multi-lateral funding agency had in February announced USD 4 million assistance for Asian countries to fight the deadly virus, that has claimed over 3,000 lives globally. The ADB analysis takes into account various scenarios considered, estimated impact on individual developing Asian economies, the sectors within these economies including a hypothetical "worst case" scenario for a given economy in the event of a significant outbreak.

ADB said the analysis is meant to provide guidance for governments as they consider appropriate responses. On February 7, it had announced USD 2 million support to enhance detection, prevention, and response in China and the Greater Mekong Subregion followed by another USD 2 million on February 26 to support response in all its developing members.

Besides, a CNY130 million (USD 18.6 million) private sector loan was signed on February 25, to Wuhan-based pharmaceutical distributor Jointown Pharmaceutical Group to support the continued supply of essential medicines and personal protective equipment. ADB also said it stands ready to provide further support to its developing members in their efforts to respond to the adverse impact of COVID-19.

"ADB will use appropriate means to address the identified needs including through existing and new financial assistance, emergency assistance lending, policy-based lending, private sector investment, and knowledge and technical assistance." PTI KPM KPM ANU ANU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Music therapy may help those recovering from stroke: Study

Music therapy sessions may have a positive effect on the rehabilitation of acute stroke patients, and also improve their mood, according to a study that may lead to new clinical recommendations for those recovering from the condition. The s...

Dylan McDermott boards Will Smith-starrer 'King Richard'

Actor Dylan McDermott is the latest addition to the cast of Will Smith-starrer King Richard. The film, to be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script by Zach Baylin, is a biopic on tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams father Richar...

No coronavirus case in Guj, govt cancels Women's Day events

Even as no positive case of coronavirus has been found in Gujarat so far, the state government has decided to postpone all the Womens Day events, earlier scheduled to be held in the state on March 8, as a precautionary measure, an official ...

U.S. charges Russian businessman Tinkov with tax fraud, seeks extradition

Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov, founder of TCS Group, has been charged with filing false tax returns, the U.S. Department of Justice said, and could face a maximum of six years in prison if extradited to the United States.TCS is the parent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020