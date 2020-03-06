Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold jumps Rs 773 on safe-haven appeal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 16:13 IST
Gold jumps Rs 773 on safe-haven appeal

Gold on Friday jumped Rs 773 to Rs 45,343 per 10 gram in the national capital as mounting worries over the economic fallout from the fast-spreading coronavirus drove investors towards the safe-haven metal. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 44,570 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver prices also rose by Rs 192 to Rs 48,180 per kg as compared to the previous close of Rs 47,988 per kg. "Spot gold of 24 karat in Delhi rallied by Rs 773 with spot prices crossing Rs 45,300. The spot rupee was trading around 23 paise weaker against the dollar during the day," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee plunged 65 paise to 73.99 against the US currency in opening trade on Friday. Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 1,400 points in opening session on Friday led by massive sell-off in bank stocks. Concerns over the economic strain of the coronavirus outbreak also made investors nervous.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,678 per ounce and silver at USD 17.34 per ounce. "Gold prices traded up on spreading coronavirus and concerns of global economic growth," he added.

Navneet Damani, vice-president (commodities research), Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, "Gold prices rallied as mounting worries over the economic fallout from the fast-spreading coronavirus drove investors towards the safe-haven metal. Cases outside China are continuously on the rise, death toll and affected people cases are increasing at the fastest pace in the US, India, South Korea, Iran and few others." PTI SUM HRS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Ecuador take 2-0 lead over Japan in Davis Cup qualifier

Tokyo, Mar 6 AFP Ecuador took an early 2-0 lead against Japan with nail-biting victories in their Davis Cup qualifier on Friday in western Japan, held behind closed doors due the coronavirus outbreak. Emilio Gomez beat Go Soeda 7-5, 7-6 73,...

Those trying to create communal tensions will be suppressed

Observing that Telangana was a symbol of communal harmony, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday warned that those trying to create communal tensions in the state would be suppressed with an iron hand. Addressing a joint sitting of the...

SC rejects plea seeking mechanism to deal with alleged misuse of sedition law

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a petition seeking framing of proper mechanism and guidelines to deal with alleged misuse of sedition law by the government machinery. A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari refused to en...

ISSF World Cup in New Delhi postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

The International Shooting Sports Federation ISSF World Cup, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from March 15 to 26, has been postponed amid coronavirus outbreak, National Rifle Association of India NRAI confirmed. However, the fresh dates f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020