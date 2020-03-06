Left Menu
Development News Edition

PVR Cinemas eyes 1,000 screens by March next year

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 16:22 IST
PVR Cinemas eyes 1,000 screens by March next year

PVR Cinemas aims to reach the 1,000 screens milestone in the country by next March-end, a key official of the multiplex player said on Friday. The company already has 841 screens across 176 properties in 71 cities.

"We will do the 100-screen count this year (2019- 20)," PVR Ltd's chief growth and strategy officer Pramod Arora told PTI here. The company plans to open 120 screens in the coming financial year.

"By March next year, we will hit the 1000-screen mark," Arora said. PVR Cinemas launched its 12th property in Bengaluru on Friday.

With this opening, it crossed the 100-screen milestone in Karnataka and strengthened its position in the southern market with 286 screens across 46 properties..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Latest Scooby-Doo flick to hit Indian theatres in May

The upcoming animated adventure comedy Scoob has been scheduled for release in India on May 15.Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh Tweeted a poster of the movie with the caption that readFeaturing characters from the ScoobyDoo franchise......

Ecuador take 2-0 lead over Japan in Davis Cup qualifier

Tokyo, Mar 6 AFP Ecuador took an early 2-0 lead against Japan with nail-biting victories in their Davis Cup qualifier on Friday in western Japan, held behind closed doors due the coronavirus outbreak. Emilio Gomez beat Go Soeda 7-5, 7-6 73,...

Those trying to create communal tensions will be suppressed

Observing that Telangana was a symbol of communal harmony, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday warned that those trying to create communal tensions in the state would be suppressed with an iron hand. Addressing a joint sitting of the...

SC rejects plea seeking mechanism to deal with alleged misuse of sedition law

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a petition seeking framing of proper mechanism and guidelines to deal with alleged misuse of sedition law by the government machinery. A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari refused to en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020