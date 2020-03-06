Left Menu
Development News Edition

IBC provides lifeline for distressed cos: Sahoo

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 17:10 IST
IBC provides lifeline for distressed cos: Sahoo

The insolvency law provides a new lifeline for stressed companies to save them from premature death, IBBI Chairman M S Sahoo said on Friday. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) provides for a time-bound and market-linked resolution of stressed assets.

Speaking at an event here, Sahoo said the IBC provides a new lifeline to a company which has a value and has to be saved from premature death. Exemplifying his point, Sahoo said the average life of S&P 500 companies has reportedly come down from 90 years to 18 years over the last century.

There is a kind of danger to the life of a business and at times, freedom results in unfair battles at market place, he noted. As many as 190 companies have been rescued till December 2019 through resolution plans and they owed Rs 3.8 lakh crore to creditors.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is a key institution in the insolvency ecosystem..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence: Court sends Tahir to 7-day custodial interrogation

A Delhi court Friday sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to seven day police custody in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau IB official Ankit Sharma during the recent violence in northeast DelhiDuty Magistrate...

Nigeria police free 13 from 'baby factory'

Lagos, Mar 6 AFP Nigerian police have rescued 13 people, including a child and six pregnant women, from an illegal clinic in southwestern Ogun state, a spokesman said Friday. The women, aged between 20 and 25, told police the owner hired me...

Consider awareness campaigns, helplines, advisories to avoid public gatherings in view of COVID-19: Sonia Gandhi to Cong-ruled state CMs.

Consider awareness campaigns, helplines, advisories to avoid public gatherings in view of COVID-19 Sonia Gandhi to Cong-ruled state CMs....

Cong chief Sonia Gandhi writes to CMs of party-ruled states to ensure effective response, preparedness measures for tackling coronavirus.

Cong chief Sonia Gandhi writes to CMs of party-ruled states to ensure effective response, preparedness measures for tackling coronavirus....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020