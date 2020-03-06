Melbourne's Swisse Launches Globally Acclaimed Wellness Products in India

Ms Nushrat Bharucha and Chris Hemsworth Join Swisse in Prioritising Health MUMBAI, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Melbourne-based Australian health, wellness and natural skincare brand Swisse announced its launch into the Indian market. Discerning Indian consumers will now have access to high-quality vitamins, supplements and skincare products from one of Australia's largest vitamins, minerals and health supplements (VMHS) and skincare brands. Internationally recognised for its quest to supply the highest quality nutrient-rich products, backed by science and world-class manufacturing standards, Swisse products help millions of people around the world make the most from life every day.

Swisse was founded by Mr Kevin Ring and opened its first stores in Melbourne, Australia, in 1969, where its headquarters are still based. Swisse's expansion into the Indian market comes one year after it won both the prestigious Victorian Governor's Export Award for e-commerce and the Australian Export Award for e-commerce. Swisse's launch into the Indian market has been supported by tailored assistance from the State Government of Victoria (Australia) through Global Victoria, and the Victorian Government Trade and Investment (VGTI) offices in India.

Indian consumers are showing an increasing inclination towards natural and organic products in the beauty and wellness sector, and Australia is renowned for many such brands. Swisse is following a digital strategy in India focusing on the millennial population. India has the world's largest millennial population, with 60% under the age of 35. Initially, around 30 of Swisse's most popular products, such as Swisse Liver Detox, Swisse Magnesium and Swisse Hair Skin Nails liquid, as well as targeted multivitamins for men and women, will be launched in India. Plans are afoot to also launch the healthy beauty range, including Swisse Manuka Honey Cleanser, Swisse Blood Orange Facial Serum and Swisse Collagen+ with peptides and vitamins C and E. The launch in India coincides with Swisse's 50-year anniversary. The brand was unveiled at a special event led by Bollywood star Ms Nushrat Bharucha. Other VIPs in attendance included Swisse Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand Mr Nick Mann; Chief Strategy and Operation Officer Mr Akash Bedi from H&H Group (Swisse's parent company); the CEO of Global Victoria Ms Gonul Serbest and Victoria's Commissioner for South Asia Ms Michelle Wade. Popular Australian and global Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, of 'Thor' and 'The Avengers' fame and known nature lover, also sent in a special video message on the occasion.

Speaking about the launch, Mr.Nick Mann, MD-Swisse Australia and New Zealand, said, "We are absolutely delighted to share our range of premium vitamins, herbal and mineral products, including beauty supplements and natural skincare, with Indian consumers. Swisse sources the most nutrient-rich ingredients available world-wide, such as blood oranges from the foot of Mt Etna in Sicily and cranberries from Cape Cod, and have an unwavering commitment to quality, safety and effectiveness." According to Ms Gonul Serbest, CEO, Global Victoria, "It's a pleasure to launch one of Australia's largest brands in vitamins, minerals and health supplements in India. Swisse is based in the Australian state of Victoria and is a major contributor to the state's highly successful exports in medical, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The Victorian Government has proudly supported Swisse on its export journey and today's launch is another outcome of our fantastic collaboration with this great Victorian company. Congratulations to Nick Mann, the Swisse team and their partners in India who have been instrumental in introducing Swisse to India." Akash Bedi, the H&H Group's Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, commented on the launch, "Swisse focuses on the Power of Nature, Science and Innovation - we choose the most nutrient-rich ingredients worldwide, and use advanced formulations based on scientific and traditional evidence to ensure our products are high-quality, safe and effective. We know that India has been pioneers in and cherishes individual health and wellness. Swisse aims to support Indian consumers in their aspirations to lead healthier and happier lives, particularly the younger generation who are striving for success in our competitive and fast-paced world." While unveiling the products, Ms Bharucha said, "I am constantly filming and on-the-go in Bollywood. It's so important to cultivate positive energy, stay healthy, happy and take good care of myself. That's why, in recent years, I have embarked on what is possibly the most important quest of my personal life - the quest for physical fitness and good health. This journey led me to embrace pilates and adopt a healthy lifestyle, and I'm a firm believer that health is the only true wealth. Fitness is the new rich. Health is the new cool." Swisse has a wide range of products, many using vegetarian formulations targeted to support specific health functions, as well as products using local Ayurvedic ingredients, such as Indian turmeric. The brand is particularly known for its vitamins, herbal and mineral supplements that are targeted to age, gender and particular health benefit, and innovative beauty supplements. About Swisse: Swisse is a premium health and wellness global powerhouse, established in Australia in 1969. Swisse's range of vitamins, supplements and skincare inspire millions around the world to treasure and enhance their health, wellbeing and happiness, and celebrate life every day.

Swisse's parent company is H&H Group, a global nutrition and wellness company, dynamic and ambitious in its mission to inspire wellness and make millions of people healthier and happier, while contributing positively to the needs of society and the planet. www.hh.global About Global Victoria Global Victoria is Victoria's gateway to global economies and communities. It opens the world to Victorian businesses and welcome the business world to Victoria. Victoria has had a presence in India through its dedicated trade and investment office in Bengaluru since 2005 and second office in Mumbai since 2012. These offices are a hub for building relationships and supporting closer engagement between Victorian and Indian businesses. global.vic.gov.au Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1120595/Swisse_Launches_In_India.jpg PWR PWR.

