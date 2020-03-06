Left Menu
Likee creates an innovative campaign to celebrate Holi

Likee, the pioneering short global video creation platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd, has launched an exciting campaign #HoliHai2020 to celebrate the upcoming Indian festival of colours - Holi.

Likee's #HoliHai2020 Campaign for a safe and fun-filled Holi.

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering short global video creation platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd, has launched an exciting campaign #HoliHai2020 to celebrate the upcoming Indian festival of colours - Holi. Likee users have a chance to earn 100 beans by participating in the campaign along with their friends and family. The campaign also brings along with it a digital twist to the traditional festival of Holi with an essential message of keeping oneself safe during the festival, coinciding with the outbreak of coronavirus in India.

The campaign is already live, and creators can participate in the same until March 11. To earn beans, the user will have to invite other users or friends with help from a link. If a user's friends activate the ranking-up page button successfully, the user can earn the random point number. Also, a user has an unlimited number of invites per day, but s/he cannot invite a friend who has already accepted the invitation. With this virtual celebration of Holi festival, users can play Holi with all their friends for an extended period and make the most out of it.

The campaign has come at the time when playing Holi the traditional way could be dangerous for people in India. Given the outbreak of Coronavirus in various parts of the country, people are abstaining from being a part of any large gatherings or commuting from public transport. As of today, people are cautious with their daily routines and altering ways to maintain the utmost personal hygiene. With Likee's virtual Holi celebrations, people can enjoy the festivities without any risk.

Likee is available in different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. In 2019, Likee had also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India' during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign. The campaign saw more than one lakh Indians participating in celebrating India's 73rd Independence Day. In the recent App Annie's year-end report on app trends for 2019, Likee has emerged as number one in the breakout category and is also the seventh most downloaded app in 2019.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

