Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women to get family pension even in pendency of divorce: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 18:58 IST
Women to get family pension even in pendency of divorce: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Women will get family pension even in pendency of divorce, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday. The minister of state for personnel also said new vistas are opening up for women under the Narendra Modi government which give special preference to them and is sensitive towards their issues. "He (Singh) pointed out that an order in the pensions department was modified recently for divorced daughters and now, even if the divorce matter is pending, women will be entitled for family pension," a statement issued by the personnel ministry said. India has come a full circle in women empowerment as they are now seeking opportunities and excelling in administrative jobs as well as in defence, space and the forces, which were earlier considered "taboos", Singh said.

"Earlier, women used to opt for teaching and social welfare jobs only," he said while addressing a workshop here to mark International Women's Day, which will be observed on Sunday. The event was organised by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). Singh said, after a long gap, "we have first generation women professionals in India and similarly, in the field of entrepreneurship, they are scaling new heights". This is not only a huge departure from the past, but also a great tribute to women empowerment, he said.

Expressing happiness over the presence of a huge number of women officers in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Singh said a huge galaxy of women talent is not only part of the administrative department for creating reforms, but in creating reforms pertaining to women. The minister also gave away awards to the best performers of the competitive events held on the occasion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Organizations supporting public cause can't be barred from receiving foreign funds: SC

The Supreme Court Friday said an organisation which supports citizens cause without a political goal, via legitimate means of dissent like agitations, cannot be prevented from receiving foreign funds by declaring it as an outfit of politica...

Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US

Washington, Mar 6 AP President Donald Trump on Friday signed an USD 8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 12 people in the US and infected more than 200. The legislation provides federal public health a...

Govt to truncate 'Wings India 2020' amid coronavirus outbreak

The government on Friday said a truncated version of the civil aviation show Wings India 2020 will be held in Hyderabad later this month, amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak. The flagship event would be jointly organised by the civil av...

Delhi man 31st coronavirus positive case; events cancelled, Wagah ceremony sans public

A number of events related to Holi and Womens Day celebrations were cancelled while the UGC asked universities to avoid large gatherings as precautionary measures against coronovirus with a man from Delhi testing positive, the 31st such cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020