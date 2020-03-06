Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal debt rises to 55,700 cr; 10% budget amount to be used for interest payment

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 19:10 IST
Himachal debt rises to 55,700 cr; 10% budget amount to be used for interest payment

Himachal Pradesh is currently facing a debt burden of over Rs 55,700 crore, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Friday said adding that over ten per cent of total budget amount will be spent on loan interest payment in FY 2020-21. Replying to a query while talking to media soon after presenting budget in state Assembly, he said that the debt burden on the state rose to Rs 55,737 crore.

Earlier while presenting the Rs 49,131-crore budget, the chief minister said that Rs 10.4 would be spent on interest payment out of every hundred rupees to be spent by the state government in 2020-21. In other words, the state government will use approximately Rs 5,109 crore on loan interest payment out of the total Rs 49,131 crore budget in 2020-21.

The state's debt burden was Rs 49,096 crore in 2019, while it was 46,385 crore in 2017. Earlier, the burden on the state was 19,977 crore and Rs 27,598 crore in 2007 and 2012, respectively. The previous Congress government had taken a net loan of Rs 18,787 crore during its five-year tenure from 2013 to 2017..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays Karnataka HC order granting bail to 21 people accused of violence during anti-CAA protests

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Karnataka High Court order granting bail to 21 PFI members accused of indulging in violence at Mangaluru on December 19 during anti-CAA protests. The High Court had, on February 17, granted bail to the ac...

PhonePe, may other payment apps hit in wake of Yes Bank crisis

As Yes Bank went into moratorium, many a digital payment platforms bore the brunt on Friday as transactions were disrupted, with PhonePe facing long outage. PhonePe, which depends exclusively on Yes Bank as its payment services provider PSP...

Togo confirms first case of coronavirus

The West African country of Togo has registered its first case of coronavirus, its government said on Friday.The patient is a 42-year old female resident of the capital Lome who had visited Benin, Germany, France and Turkey in late February...

Organizations supporting public cause can't be barred from receiving foreign funds: SC

The Supreme Court Friday said an organisation which supports citizens cause without a political goal, via legitimate means of dissent like agitations, cannot be prevented from receiving foreign funds by declaring it as an outfit of politica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020