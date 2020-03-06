Left Menu
Development News Edition

VIL pegs dues at Rs 21,533 cr, less than half of DoT estimate; Voda CEO meets FM, telecom min

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 21:13 IST
VIL pegs dues at Rs 21,533 cr, less than half of DoT estimate; Voda CEO meets FM, telecom min

Beleaguered Vodafone Idea Ltd on Friday put its total dues to the government following a Supreme Court order at Rs 21,533 crore -- less than half of what the Telecom Department has estimated, even as the Vodafone CEO indicated keenness to make a "new, good beginning" in India. Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read met top ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and informed them that UK telecom giant's India joint venture, Vodafone Idea Ltd is "exploring" options to make additional payment towards its outstanding statutory dues.

Earlier in the day, Vodafone Idea in a statement said it has already paid Rs 3,500 crore out of the "self-assessed" liability of Rs 21,533 crore. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), following the Supreme Court ruling in October last year which said that all kinds of income generated by telecom companies will be considered for calculating government dues, had estimated Vodafone Idea's liabilities at over Rs 53,000 crore.

Sources said during his meeting with Read, Prasad made it clear that the government is against a monopoly in the telecom sector, and wants Vodafone Idea to survive and remain invested in India. Read is learnt to have sought government assistance to keep Vodafone Idea afloat, the sources added. Relief measures for telecom firms are a work in progress, government sources said, adding Vodafone Idea will have to pay at least the principal amount of its AGR dues at the earliest. Government is keen to ensure that companies remain in business and but much would depend on the telcos showing their commitment to pay the Supreme Court-mandated dues. The apex court is set to hear the AGR matter on March 17.

Sources maintained that any relief package worked out by the government will be for the sector and not for any one player and will need to be approved by the Cabinet. On March 4, Minister of State for Communications & IT Sanjay Dhotre, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, stated that Idea Cellular owed the government Rs 15,230.37 crore and Vodafone Group of Companies another Rs 37,808.23 crore. Out of the total Rs 53,038.6 crore due from Vodafone Idea, a sum of Rs 3,500 crore has been received, he had said.

On Friday, the company, which was formed following the merger of Idea and Vodafone, in a statement said it has "filed its self-assessment of the AGR liabilities with the Department of Telecommunications. The self-assessment discloses the company's AGR liabilities to aggregate Rs 21,533 crores including a principal amount of Rs 6,854 crores for the period from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19 and interest up to February 2020." "The company has already paid a sum of Rs 2,500 crores on February 17, 2020, and a further sum of Rs 1,000 crores on February 20, 2020, towards this liability," VIL added. On a similar self-assessment pattern, Bharti Airtel paid Rs 13,004 crore to the government in two installments. It had also deposited an additional Rs 5,000 crore "as an ad-hoc payment (subject to subsequent refund/ adjustment) to cover differences, if any, arising from the reconciliation exercise with the DoT," it had said on February 29.

The total payout by Bharti Airtel was half of Rs 35,586.01 crore liability estimated by the DoT. Dhotre in the reply had stated that Bharti Airtel owed Rs 21,682 crore in licence fee and another Rs 13,904.01 crore in spectrum usage charges.

Similarly, Vodafone Idea owed Rs 28,309 crore in licence fee and another Rs 24,729.23 crore in spectrum charges. According to the DoT, 16 telecom companies owed the government a total of Rs 146,336.98 crore as a fallout of the Supreme Court ruling. Emerging from the over 30-minute meeting with Prasad, Read refused to comment on whether the British telecom giant will exit India, saying, "No comments." Vodafone Idea has been at the forefront of seeking a bailout package from the liability imposed by the Supreme Court ruling.

It had recently told the government that it would not be able to pay the full dues unless state support is extended to survive the crisis. The company has made a strong plea for setting off Rs 8,000 crore of GST credits against part of the liability. For the remaining dues, it wants payment to be staggered over 15 years at a simple interest rate of 6 per cent after a three-year moratorium. It also wants drastic cuts in licence fee and fixing of a minimum price for calls and data. Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has held multiple rounds of discussions at the telecom and finance ministries over the last few weeks to look for a solution to keep the company's operations on track.

In December, Birla had said Vodafone Idea may have to shut shop if there is no relief on the statutory dues. "If we are not getting anything, then I think it is the end of the story for Vodafone Idea," Birla had said. "It does not make sense to put good money after bad... We will shut shop." Even Read had recently stated that the situation in India is critical, following the Supreme Court's AGR ruling..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

One civilian killed, another injured in grenade attack in Kashmir

A civilian was killed and another injured in a grenade attack on a police party here on Friday, police said. Unidentified militants hurled a grenade on the police naka party outside police station MR Gunj this evening, a police official sai...

Naidu slams attempts by some international agencies to 'interfere' in India's internal matters

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday decried attempts by certain international agencies and bodies to interfere in Indias internal affairs and described their actions as unwarranted. Interacting with a group of students at his residenc...

Kamal Nath's govt will be in crisis if it ignores or disrespects Scindia: MP Minister

Madhya Pradesh Labour Department Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia said that the state government will face a crisis if it ignores or disrespects party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Kamal Nath ji ki sarkar ko sankat tab hoga jab humare neta Jy...

Liton, Tamim score hundred for Bangladesh in record match

Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal became the first Bangladeshi opening pair to score a hundred each as Bangladesh posted 322-2 against Zimbabwe in the rain-hit third one-day international of a three-match series in Sylhet on Friday. Liton hit 176 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020