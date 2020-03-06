Jindal Aluminium Limited wins EEPC's National Award for Export Excellence

Jindal Aluminium Limited (JAL) has been awarded the 'National Award for Export Excellence - Star Performer for 2017-2018.' This prestigious award by the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) has recognized JAL as the highest exporter in the group of 'Aluminium & Articles thereof' under Large Enterprise Category.'

The certificate and trophy of this honor were presented to Anil Agarwal, President, Jindal Aluminium Limited by B. S. Bhalla, Addl. Sec, Ministry of Commerce in the presence of other dignitaries of EEPC-India, Kamna Raj Aggarwal, Regional Chairperson (NR), Mahesh K. Desai, Sr. Vice Chairman, Ravi Sehgal, Chairman, and Arun Kumar Garodia, Vice Chairman at an event in New Delhi.

Remarking on this noteworthy accomplishment, Pragun Jindal Khaitan said, "we are very humbled to have been honored on such a valued platform. We as an organization have always aimed at achieving higher standards of productivity, quality, and economy in our operations. Receiving the export award for the third time recognizes our commitment and capacity to fulfill the global demand. We shall continue to maintain the testament of quality and commitment for our customers in the years to come."

