Its biz as usual in Cyberabad as cornavirus scare subsides:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 21:56 IST
Normlacy has returned to the coronavirus scare hit IT corridor here on Friday, a day after an employee suspected to have contracted the infection tested negative for it. Its all normal now, Telangana Principal IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said when asked about the situation at Cyberabad which was gripped by panic two days ago over the virus.

The COVID-19 scare reached the IT corridor on Wednesday with one building in a complex, housing software firms, being vacated for sanitisation for a day as a precautionary measure after an employee there was suspected to have contracted the virus. Normal operations have resumed at the complex after the IT employee tested negative, Hyderabad Software Exporters Association (HYSEA) official Murali Bollu said.

"Panic was there day before yesterday...Its now business as usual. There is absolutely no panic... everybody is following some protocols, that are, directions given to them, he said. Telangana reported its first COVID-19 case on Monday when a 24-year-old software personnel, who recently returned from Dubai, tested positive for the virus.

Later, samples of two people -- an I-T employee who came from Italy and a sanitary worker working in a software company, were sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune after local tests for coronavirus returned "borderline". The results of the tests returned negative on Thursday, bringing some relief to the state.

Health Minister E Rajender had on Thursday said state IT department and police have been trying to instill confidence among IT firms and asked the latter not to panic..

