HDFC Mutual Fund's exposure to Yes Bank at Rs 67 crore

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 22:48 IST
HDFC Mutual Fund on Friday said its exposure to Yes Bank's stocks is Rs 67 crore. "Our present exposure in Yes Bank is only Rs 67 crore as on March 5," HDFC Mutual Fund said in a late-night statement.

According to Morningstar data, exposure of the mutual fund house to the bank's equities was Rs 142.02 crore as of January 31, 2020. HDFC Mutual Fund's schemes have no outstanding exposure to debt securities issued by Yes Bank..

