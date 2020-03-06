Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank biggest lender to loan defaulter Cox & Kings

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 22:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 22:57 IST
Yes Bank biggest lender to loan defaulter Cox & Kings

Yes Bank was the biggest lender to loan defaulter travel firm Cox & Kings with total claims of over Rs 2,285 crore, according to a list of financial creditors prepared by the resolution professional of the debt-ridden firm. Financial creditors have submitted a claim of over Rs 5,911 crore for debt they provided to Cox & Kings, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Cox & Kings is currently going through the corporate insolvency resolution process. The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai has directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against Cox & Kings in October last year over the plea filed by Rattan India Finance, claiming default on a loan of Rs 30 crore by the travel company.

Axis Bank has submitted a claim of Rs 1,065 crore, State Bank of India Rs 635 crore, Indus Ind Bank Rs 270 crore, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Rs 218 crore, Bank of Baroda Rs 188 crore, Central Bank of India 157 crore, Kotak Mahindra Bank Rs 148 crore, UTI Trustee Company 128 crore, Andhra Bank Rs 103 crore, SBI cards and payment services Rs 102 crore to the RP of Cox & Kings. Other banks have exposure below Rs 100 crore which includes SBI (UK). HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, and IDFC Bank, among others.

Around 2,500 operational creditors have submitted claims of over Rs 631 crore, 2,440 employees and workman have claimed dues of over Rs 94 crore and other creditors have submitted claims of over Rs 3 crore. The company's auditors have noticed the use of "allegedly forged financial statements" in the accounts of its UK-based subsidiary Prometheon Enterprise.

The auditors of Cox & Kings have found that the audited consolidated financial statements of Prometheon Enterprise were not signed by Raffingers, the auditor of its UK-based arm. The company in an earlier filing had said that "the newly appointed statutory auditors, in the course of the performance of his duties as auditor, have a reason to believe that an offence of fraud involving Rs 1 crore or above (individual amount), is being or has been committed in the company by its officers or employees and accordingly correspondences to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs is in process."..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Infrared thermometers at DLF's buildings in Gurgaon Cyber City

Realty major DLF has installed infrared thermometers to screen visitors coming into its building premises in Cyber City here, whilst deferring events that require large public gatherings as a preventive measure against the spread of coronav...

First coronavirus case detected in Vatican: Holy See Spokesman

Vatican City, Mar 6 SputnikANI The first case of the novel coronavirus was detected in the Vatican, Holy See Spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters on Friday. This morning, all outpatient services of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of ...

Lufthansa slashes flights as coronavirus hits bookings

Deutsche Lufthansa will slash up to half the flights across its stable of airlines from April as passengers balk at flying for fear of contracting the coronavirus, the company said on Friday.In recent days, the Lufthansa Group has been expo...

WHO urges countries to make containing coronavirus "highest priority"

All countries should make containing the outbreak of COVID-19 their top priority, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday, pointing to Iran national action plan to combat one of the worlds worst outbreaks after a slow start. The U....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020